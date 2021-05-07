TYNDALL — Voters in the Bon Homme school district head to the polls Tuesday for a school board election.
Four candidates are running for the three 3-year terms on the board. The field includes Ann Rohlfing, Angela Schnetzer, Mark R. Povondra and C. Nolan Carson III.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling places are the Springfield school gym, the Tabor community center and the Tyndall elementary commons area.
All voters will be required to provide identification before voting or obtaining an absentee ballot.
