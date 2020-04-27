ASHH Releases Local COVID-19 Planning Estimates, Peak Expected In Early July

A surge-planning update from Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) Monday shows the COVID-19 infection rate peaking locally around July 4.
Avera’s predictions show a steep increase in diagnosed infections of the novel coronavirus beginning in early June, followed by a in early July, Doug Ekeren, regional president and ASHH CEO, announced Monday afternoon.
These estimated rates will likely be updated again for presentation to the Yankton City Commission, which is set to reexamine local business closures at its meeting Monday night.
Ekeren previewed the predictions medical planners have been using to prepare for area cases of COVID-19 and hospital impacts.
“I can tell you that we have seen some COVID-19 patients admitted to Avera Sacred Heart, but most of the activity in South Dakota has been in the Sioux Falls metro area,” Ekeren said. “Because of the growth in the number of cases in Sioux Falls, a lot of efforts in planning for both the state and certainly for Avera have been looking at that market first and kind of the rest of the state second.”
Data presented at Monday’s media briefing excluded Sioux Falls, which is at the center of the COVID-19 epidemic in South Dakota. Experts predict that Sioux Falls virus cases will peak in mid-May.
“(Excluding Sioux Falls) leaves us with about roughly 634,000 people,” Ekeren said. “We know that about 8.3% of our confirmed cases end up being admitted to a hospital. Of the people that go into the hospital, about 30% end up needing to go into the intensive care unit (ICU). Of those who go into the intensive care unit, about 70% need to go on a ventilator.”
Also, Avera’s planning has attempted to include variations that may affect those percentages, such as geography, Ekeren said.
Typically, patients are infectious for 14 days; the average length of stay for a hospitalized COVID-19 patient is 13 days, 10 of which may be spent in the ICU, depending on patient needs. The average length of ventilator use for those who need it is about 8 days, he said.
Statewide, experts are predicting 132,700 infections and are assuming that most communities will peak at the same time.
“About half of the people who are infected with COVID don't have any symptoms,” Ekeren said. “That's part of the challenge that we have. Those who do have symptoms, about 40% of the people have very mild symptoms, they probably don't even get tested, and there are only about 10% that have more severe symptoms and are likely to be tested.”
So testing is a mixed bag, but it’s improving, he said.
Having an accurate fix on how quickly SARS-CoV-2 spreads improves the accuracy of medical planners’ predictions.
Current models include three possible infection rates: doubling of coronavirus cases every four days, every five days or every six days, Ekeren said.
“We think that doubling every five days is the most likely scenario given the social distancing and the practices and our sparse population,” he said. “Doubling of every five days, we start to see a pretty significant ramp up in early to mid-June and a peak around the Fourth of July with about 132,700 infections across the state of South Dakota.”
In the seven-county area served by ASHH, which includes about 77,000 people, a doubling of cases every five days would create a peak of about 13,270 infections on or about July 4, with a ramp up and down on either side, he said.
“So what does that mean for Avera Sacred Heart? That would mean that at that peak period in late June into early July, we could expect to see up to 120 people admitted to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with COVID-19,” Ekeren said. “When we have that peak of 120 COVID patients in the hospital, that would suggest that we would have roughly 34 people in the intensive care unit and about 19 people on ventilators.”
In addition to those numbers, there are estimated numbers of patients who are not sick with the virus, but require emergency medical attention for other reasons, such as heart attack or trauma patients, he said.
“So we're making our plans to ensure that we can handle that type of volume,” Ekeren said. “And, if we have more patients than we can care for, what do we do with those folks, where do we send them and what other resources do we need to bring in to help us care for that number?”
It’s a model, and, as such, is limited. More time and data should help with the development of better treatments and prevention, and more accurate models, he said.
As far as relaxing social distancing policies in Yankton and reopening some businesses, Ekeren said that, though there is limited testing ability, it seems that the majority of residents in the Yankton area have yet to be exposed to the virus.
“The fact is, our population doesn't have immunity to this,” Ekeren said. “So at some point, it will be making its way through.”
