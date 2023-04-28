PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem, in coordination with the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, has proclaimed May as “National Military Appreciation Month,” a time for all to honor, remember, recognize, and appreciate those who have served in the past and those now serving, as well as their families.
“The vigilance of the members of the Armed Forces has been instrumental to the preservation of freedom, security, and prosperity enjoyed by the people of this great nation,” Noem said in her proclamation. “Our Armed Forces depend on the dedicated service of its members and their families.”
National Military Appreciation Month includes Loyalty Day on May 1, Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 12, Victory in Europe Day on May 8, Armed Forces Day on May 20, and Memorial Day on May 29. May is also Gold Star Awareness Month, providing us the opportunity to pay tribute to the families of our fallen heroes.
“The month of May affords us many occasions to thank those who have served,” said Greg Whitlock, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. “These men and women continue to play a major role in the development of our country through their uncompromising honor, dedication to duty, and genuine love of country.”
For generations, brave Americans have stepped forward and answered the call to serve in our Armed Forces. With honor and distinction, our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen fight to defend the principles upon which our country was founded. Behind these courageous Americans stand spouses, children, and parents who give up precious time with their loved ones, bearing the burden of long deployments and difficult moves, and oftentimes putting their careers on hold. During National Military Appreciation Month, we salute the families of those who are proud parts of our Nation’s unbroken chain of patriots for their unwavering devotion, and we renew our sacred vow to uphold our promise to our troops, our veterans, and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.