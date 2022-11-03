LINCOLN, Neb. — Farmers and ranchers interested in preventing erosion, improving soil health, conserving water and wildlife, or making other natural resource conservation improvements to their property are encouraged to apply now for funding available from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Those interested in receiving funding should sign up before Nov. 18, 2022.

According to NRCS Nebraska State Conservationist Rob Lawson, there are several options available to producers.

