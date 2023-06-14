100 Years Ago
Friday, June 15, 1923
• The new pipe organ for the Mission Hill Lutheran church has arrived and is being set up, and will be ready soon. The church is fortunate in having two trained organists, Miss Laura Simonson and Mrs. Clarence Dralle.
• A new use for a big mudhole was found yesterday afternoon in the street south of the Great Northern station. A farmer drove twenty fat porkers into town and the heat of the afternoon proved too much for the piggies going to market. When the animals caught sight of that mudhole they developed sufficient energy all at once for a wild plunge, and a second was all that was required for every porker to be right down as deep as it could go.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 15, 1948
• Dr. V. I. Lacey, city health officer, commenting this morning on the insect control program now under way in Yankton, praised the effort being made to rid Yankton of flies and said that the fly control program will materially benefit every citizen of this community.
• Workmen engaged in painting the city water tower reported to the board of city commissioners last night that the tank is badly pitted and rusted inside, even leaking in some places, and it was recommended that the inside, as well as the outside of the tank, be painted. It was pointed out that a new water tank would be costly and difficult to obtain, so upon studying a proposed contract and agreeing that the repair work is needed at once, the board last night moved to enter into contract with the John H. Greenlee elevated tank service for the complete renovation of the present tank.
50 Years Ago
Friday, June 15, 1973
• Another chapter in innovative agriculture was put to the test two miles north of Utica Thursday morning when Mitchell Aerial Applicators Inc. pilot George Winchester sewed 11 bushels of sorghum over 40 acres of wet cropland in about 20 minutes for Gerald and Larry Rupiper, young farmers of the Utica area. The Rupiper brothers enlisted the aid of the pilot in spreading the field with a herbicide, specially mixed for sorghum and then a quantity of fertilizer was spread over the field with machinery Wednesday and the heavy mists and dew of Wednesday evening and Thursday morning melted the prior applications into the soil of the field.
• Gurney Seed and Nursery Co. has given more than $500 worth of trees, evergreens and shrubs to Yankton College this spring. Gurney’s, which has long made a regular contribution to YC’s landscaping, this time brought 28 trees, 30 evergreens and 100 shrubs to the YC campus.
25 Years Ago
Monday, June 15, 1998
• Despite his lack of willingness to dwell on personal awards, Lewis Hamvas, the man regarded as Yankton’s “Composer-in-Residence,” received another considerable honor last month. On May 1 Hamvas was honored by the Yankton Area Concert Association’s Spring Final Concert and Reception for distinguished efforts as a composer, educator and performer of music.
• The Yankton Lions Club flew more than 60 flags in front of downtown businesses over the weekend to commemorate Flag Day on Sunday and also to recognize the state VFW convention in town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.