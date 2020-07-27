Businesses Say: Think Small

When it comes to shopping locally, sometimes it’s good to think small.
Saturday’s “$25 on the 25th,” which was spearheaded by the Press & Dakotan, encouraged shoppers to spend $25 on July 25.
A wide variety of businesses participated in the promotion, but small retailers and services in particular used the opportunity to showcase themselves and show the importance of supporting them.
At Rexall Drug, Liz Reifel showed off her store’s promotion in her gift shop area.
“For every $25 in merchandise that you purchase, you have a chance in our drawing for a mystery box prize,” she said.
But Saturday’s effort wasn’t just about making more sales, Reifel said. The “$25 on the 25th” stressed the importance of spending dollars locally, which in turn creates a more vibrant business community and economy.
The message resonated outside Yankton, Reifel said.
“We had customers here today from places like Vermillion and Norfolk, who said they waited to come to Yankton to spend their $25,” she said. “We draw people from a wide area.”
Small businesses, regardless of their product, stress the personal touch and doing what it takes to satisfy customers and keep their loyalty, Reifel said. The “$25 on the 25th” promotion allows stores to better inform customers on what that establishment offers, she added.
At Roger’s Pharmacy, Byron and Beryl Olson stress the importance of customer service and loyalty not only of the “$25 on the 25th” but year-round. They appreciate their customers, but they also try to support other Meridian District merchants and small businesses.
That goes anywhere from clothing to craft beer, they said.
In many ways, the COVID pandemic has encouraged more people to shop locally, Beryl said.
“We’ll deliver things curbside, taking it out to the car,” Byron said. “I’ve even given shots to customers while they sit in their car.”
The Olsons say they believe in giving back to the community, including a $5,000 prize they won at a national convention and donated to the River City Domestic Violence Center.
But the gestures don’t need to be that grand, the Olsons said. Every dollar makes a tremendous difference, they added.
“If you don’t support your local businesses, they won’t be here for you,” Byron said. “But we also have to find new ways to be open to the community.”
The Olsons said they see their customers as friends and not just a source of business. They also emphasize that the community needs a strong mix of big box stores and other businesses to attract and keep more people.
“If we support our businesses, it helps attract more of them, and that draws more people to Yankton,” Beryl said.
Byron agreed. “And we’ve got even more to look forward to. Yankton is definitely moving in the right direction,” he said.
