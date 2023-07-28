ACCIDENTS
• Police received a call Thursday at 7:25 p.m. of a private property collision on Burleigh Street. A vehicle was struck in a parking lot last Sunday. The reporting person searched the other party involved and showed up at their residence for insurance information.
