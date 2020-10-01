Turner County Escapee Faces More Charges

A Yankton man will stand trial in March on grand theft and firearms charges arising from his suspicious, and allegedly drug induced, overnight stop at a rural Yankton County home earlier this year.
Tyson Wessels is charged with the alleged receiving of stolen property discovered during his overnight appearance at the door of the rural Yankton residence Aug. 24. He allegedly knew the property in his possession — a pickup, trailer and contents — was stolen or believed it could be stolen with no intention of returning the property.
Authorities say he was under the influence of drugs at the time.
Wessels already faces a long list of charges in Yankton, Clay and Lincoln counties. He faces 22 charges in Lincoln County including first-degree kidnapping — with a possible life sentence —for allegedly abducting a Turner County deputy sheriff during a prisoner transport. He also faces two charges in Clay County.
Wessels, 42, appeared Thursday in First Circuit Court at Yankton for arraignment on the August incident in Yankton County. He is charged with one count of receiving stolen property — grand theft totaling $5,000-100,000.01 and one count of possession of a firearm by a person with a prior drug conviction.
Wessels pleaded not guilty to both charges and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He remains in the Yankton County Jail and is represented by Yankton attorney Wanda Howey Fox.
Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering set a March 15 trial date in Yankton. The judge set a March 4 pre-trial conference for handling a change of plea or other matters.
Gering informed the defendant, if he is convicted on both counts, the sentences could run consecutively — one after the other — for a total of up to 12 years in the state penitentiary.
In court records, Yankton County Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Rothschadl outlined details of the Aug. 24 incident. At 2:29 a.m., he responded to 30091 U.S. Highway 81, a residence north of Yankton, concerning a suspicious person.
“Joanne Schramm called and stated a male subject knocked on her door and asked to sleep on their sofa,” Rothschadl said. “Joanne and her husband said no, and (the visitor) returned to the pickup.”
Upon his arrival, Rothschadl found a 2010 white F150 pickup (SD plate 37A933) with an attached trailer.
“I also noticed a male with no shirt on in the driver’s seat passed out,” he said. “I ran the vehicle information and the pickup came back stolen out of Hutchinson County.”
Rothschadl waited until Investigating Lt. Steve Wuebben arrived on the scene from the Yankton County sheriff’s office. The officials removed the suspect, identified as Wessels, from the truck.
Wessels was on parole out of Yankton County.
“In talking with the victims in Hutchinson County, they were gone for the weekend and returned at approximately 11 p.m. and found the vehicle, trailer and a large amount of items stolen from their home, including a 30-30 rifle with a 12-gauge shotgun,” Rothschadl said.
“When I searched the suspect, I found shotgun shells in his pocket. All stolen property was secured and towed by Gary’s Towing of Yankton. A parole agent was contacted but did not answer the call.”
Hutchinson County officials were notified and were scheduled to arrive the next day to process the vehicle, trailer and all stolen items.
In addition, Wessels damaged some lawn and brick pavers when he was driving into the Schramm residence, Rothschadl said. The pick-up trailer and all stolen contents exceeded $1,000 in value, while the pickup was valued for at least $20,000.
Deputy Scott Silvernail transported Wessels to the Yankton County Jail.
Rothschadl charged the suspect with felony possession of stolen property and with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“(Wessels) was very high on drugs,” Rothschadl said. “I asked when he last used (drugs) and he stated, ‘a day ago.’”
At that point, Rothschadl requested a urine sample from the suspect.
Wessels faces other charges in Yankton County. He will receive an Oct. 7 preliminary hearing on two charges: first-degree burglary and grand theft of property from a building of items totaling at least $1,000 but less than or equal to $2,500.
Those two charges arose from Wessel’s arrest last week in Yankton while he was on the run after allegedly assaulting and kidnapping the Turner County deputy sheriff. At the time, the deputy was transporting Wessels from a Parker court appearance back to the Minnehaha County Jail in Sioux Falls.
Wessels allegedly attacked the deputy at a site on Interstate 29 south of Sioux Falls. After overtaking the officer, Wessels allegedly stole the patrol car and escaped from the scene.
After fleeing in the patrol car, Wessels allegedly later stole two other vehicles while leading authorities on a four-day manhunt in South Dakota and Minnesota, according to court records.
Wessels was captured Sept. 25 in Yankton after a number of law enforcement agencies located and apprehended him. He already faced Yankton County charges and now faces additional counts related to the manhunt.
According to the Yankton County clerk of courts office, other charges besides those already listed include the following:
• Receiving a stolen vehicle, a Class 5 felony, with a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment in the state penitentiary and a $10,000 fine;
• Possession of a firearm by a person with a prior felony drug conviction, a Class 6 felony, with each count carrying a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment in the state penitentiary and a $4,000 fine.
