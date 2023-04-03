As the first episode of a podcast looking into the unsolved Tammy Haas case nears its debut, creator Chad Zimmerman took some time Saturday to have a heart-to-heart with Haas’ friends and family about what to expect.
“The long-term goal of this (project) is to get the truth, he said. “I don’t know if I’ve found it, but I’ve found answers that make a lot of sense.”
In the more than three decades since the death of Tammy Haas, the truth has eluded investigators and family alike.
Tammy Haas of Yankton was 19 years old when she went missing after attending a homecoming party with her boyfriend, Eric Stukel, also of Yankton, on Sept. 18, 1992, at a farmhouse in Crofton, Nebraska. Her body was found five days later in a ravine near the Crofton Lakeview Golf Course and not far from the farmhouse where the party occurred. Stukel was arrested, tried for manslaughter in Cedar County and acquitted by a jury due to lack of evidence.
The case has remained open ever since with no new details or breaks. Police files in the case have remained sealed due to the ongoing investigation.
“I can tell you right now that if what you really want to see in this case is legal justice, you are putting your energy in the wrong place,” Zimmerman said. “If you go back eight years and read an article online from 2015, where Yankton Police Chief Brian Paulson is quoted saying, ‘To date, there is no credible information that a crime ever occurred in the state of South Dakota,’ I would concur with that.”
To have charges brought in South Dakota, there must have been a crime committed within the state and a crime must cross state lines for federal charges to be brought, he said.
He also talked about changing people’s beliefs when 30 years of pain, anguish and frustrations fueled by rumors have cemented opinions.
“What you’re going to hear in the podcast is going to be potentially challenging,” Zimmerman said. “Everybody has slightly different beliefs. In order to create a belief, we have to have a weight of information. In 30 years of time, that bucket is pretty full. If what I tell you is different than that, it takes an equal amount of information to get you to consider anything new.”
Zimmerman said he has followed where the evidence led and is committed to being open, honest and transparent with his findings.
“I think that’s what the community needs,” he said, adding that Tammy’s loved ones have had to live in the dark regarding information in the case. “At what point of time in a case does ‘protect and serve’ stop protecting and serving the people? Hiding everything behind the curtain of law enforcement isn’t helping you.”
Had there been access, maybe Tammy’s family and friends would not have had to wait 30 years for some closure, Zimmerman said.
“It wouldn’t be a bad idea to get legislators to think about a Tammy’s Law,” he said. “Something that allows a family that hasn’t had a break in the case in 29 years, the ability to compel the closure of that case so that they can find closure in the information that is there.”
For Zimmerman, the word that keeps coming up regarding the Haas investigation is “mistakes,” he said.
“This is a case that, from the very beginning, involves mistakes, and every step along the way there have been some mistakes,” Zimmerman said, noting that to err is human, and some level of acceptance of that may be necessary when hearing what he has uncovered. “I hope maybe through this that we can start paving a different road of acceptance and forgiveness and redemption.”
Zimmerman has been studying the Haas case for nearly two years, putting together a podcast, a series of audio episodes that tell a story.
“I got into this by accident,” said Zimmerman, a practicing chiropractor in West Fargo, North Dakota, with a longtime interest in true crime. “In the back of my mind I had wanted to do a podcast after the explosion of true-crime podcasts three or four years ago.”
The benefit of doing a podcast a cold case is that, once released, the podcast continues to be available on demand, unlike an episode of a TV show that might re-air months apart, he said.
Finding a case that would make a good podcast was not easy, Zimmerman said.
In 2021, Zimmerman was visiting his best friend from high school, who lived in Vermilion.
“I went to Casey’s and I got a breakfast burrito,” he said, adding that the date was April 14, one day after the FBI had announced at a press conference a $15,000 reward in information relating to the death of Tammy Haas. “I’m standing in the line to pay and I turn around and (in the newspaper) there’s a cold case staring me in the face.”
Soon, the details of the case began to resonate with him.
“I wanted to go find the ravine, so I drive out there and I’m looking at the golf course and (I realize), ‘I’ve golfed this course!’ We had a family reunion there in the mid-90s,” said Zimmerman, whose father is from the Crofton area. “I later found out that one of my extended family members was headed to work into Yankton one day and saw a guy standing by the side of the road (waving his arms). That was Rick Kuchta and he had just found Tammy Haas.”
In addition to poring over documents, Zimmerman has spent a great deal of time talking with Tammy’s mother, Nancy Haas, as well as her friends, to get to know Tammy.
“Nancy shared something with me yesterday that somebody she knew wrote about what it’s like to lose someone you love,” he said. “‘It’s like a stone in your pocket. Some days you feel it, some days you don’t. Some days, it’s sharp and stabs you in the leg.’ It’s poignant and touching.
“I hope, in doing this, we can dispel rumors and myths and beliefs and narrow the focus.”
