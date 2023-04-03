Chad Zimmerman
Chad Zimmerman, creator of a podcast examining the unsolved Tammy Haas case, told a group of Haas’ supporters that he hopes the truth will dispel rumors and myths and bring closure.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

As the first episode of a podcast looking into the unsolved Tammy Haas case nears its debut, creator Chad Zimmerman took some time Saturday to have a heart-to-heart with Haas’ friends and family about what to expect.

“The long-term goal of this (project) is to get the truth, he said. “I don’t know if I’ve found it, but I’ve found answers that make a lot of sense.”

