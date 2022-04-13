Horizon Health Care’s Yankton Community Health Center has been awarded recognition by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Patient-Centered Medical Home Program.
The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home standards emphasize the use of systematic, patient-centered, coordinated care that supports access, communication and patient involvement. It was developed to assess whether clinician practices are functioning as medical homes and recognize them for these efforts.
“From the moment a patient walks through our clinic doors, we strive to provide quality care with every interaction and to create a health care “home” for every individual,” said Lance Lim, chief medical officer. “We are pleased to be recognized by NCQA for our dedication to transforming primary care.”
The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home program reflects the input of the American College of Physicians (ACP), American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and American Osteopathic Association (AOA) and others.
“NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane. “Recognition shows that Yankton Community Health Center has the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.”
NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care.
