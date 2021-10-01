The City of Yankton Water Department will be closing the intersections at 18th and 19th Sts. on Burleigh St. Monday, Oct. 4. This intersection will be closed for most of the week to replace broken underground valves.
Residents should plan to use alternate routes during this time.
