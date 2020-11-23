Yankton School Board Voices Support Of Mask Mandate

By Cora Van Olson
The Yankton School Board is urging the City Commission to pass a citywide mask mandate.
At a special meeting Monday, the school board unanimously approved a letter to Yankton’s Mayor Nathan Johnson and the City Commission in support of a mask requirement with an update on the situation in the schools.
In the letter, the board pointed out that new information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that masks protect the wearer from emitting and inhaling droplets.
It also outlined the current situation in the Yankton School District (YSD), which has had a mask requirement in place since the beginning of the school year.
According to the letter, delivering the best possible education to students during the pandemic requires that they have a certified teacher, which is becoming more challenging with the increasing number of COVID-19 infections in the community.
Monday, Yankton County saw eight new cases, its smallest daily gain since Nov. 4, for a total of 403 currently active cases. The county has seen 1,520 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, 814 of which occurred in the last 30 days. According to the Department of Health, there were six new recoveries in Yankton (1,109 to date), and no new deaths (eight to date).
Also Monday, Yankton saw one new hospitalization (64 to date). Avera Sacred Heart Hospital reported 12 occupied COVID-19 hospital beds, six occupied COVID-19 ICU beds and no COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
“Over 99% of the COVID-19 cases among students and staff in our school tracing are coming from community spread,” the letter stated, adding that increased community infections have impacted the number of available substitute teachers. “We believe this could be significantly mitigated by implementing a community mask requirement.”
When substitute teachers are not available, staff have had to fill in, unavoidably leaving gaps in student services.
Though no one contributed any comments at the school board meeting, School Board President Sara Carda shared a few thoughts prior to the vote.
“I think it is a difficult decision for leaders to make about masks, especially in the situation and the state we’re in,” she said. “We have found, within the school district, that the masks have been very beneficial and, to date, we have found that almost all infections are coming from outside in.”
YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle confirmed that 99% of the school district’s COVID-19 cases were not acquired in the schools.
“As a board, we are concerned about the students’ safety and their ability to be in the classroom,” she said. “I feel that (a citywide mask requirement) would add to that and make our students even more safe.”
After the vote, a YSD letter to school district families reassured parents that the district is striving to keep students in school every day, but also reviewed the hybrid learning model and what it would entail for students.
