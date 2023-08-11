Yankton Community Library has announced its 2023 “Who Lived in that House” tour series. Join them on Aug. 16 for a walking tour of the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital campus to learn about their 125-year history.
The tour will start at 6 p.m. The walk will be approximately five blocks total. This is a free event, but registration is required, and space is limited. Call or stop by the library to reserve your spot.
