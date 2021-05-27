PARKER — Local authorities captured a suspect for assault and attempted abduction following a high-speed pursuit Wednesday night that covered two counties.
The Turner County sheriff’s office described Wednesday’s incident on its Facebook page. The pursuit and arrest, which started in Parker and ended in Sioux Falls, involved a number of law enforcement agencies.
At 10 p.m. Wednesday, Turner County deputies responded to Get N’ Go in Parker for a report of an assault and abduction attempt.
As deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with the suspect vehicle. As the deputies approached the vehicle, the driver fled the scene in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee and headed east on Fourth Street in Parker at a high rate of speed.
The deputies were able to receive a positive identification on the license plate and pursued the vehicle. The female passenger was able to exit the vehicle prior to it fleeing the scene.
The driver continued south on Highway 19 to 278th St. at speeds reaching 100 mph, where it turned east. The vehicle continued on 278th until reaching Highway 44 just west of Lennox. Lincoln County deputies were able to deploy spikes, which was successful.
The vehicle continued east to 470th Ave. before turning north until 276th St. At the intersection of 276th St. and 470th Ave., spikes were again utilized and caused further damage to the suspect’s vehicle. The Jeep continued east on 276th St., over I-29, until 472nd Ave. where it turned north towards Sioux Falls.
The vehicle continued onto Western Avenue in Sioux Falls after striking another set of spike strips deployed by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The vehicle eventually came to a stop near 26th Street and Western Avenue, where the driver attempted to flee on foot. The suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
The Turner County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the pursuit and apprehension by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and Sioux Falls Police Department.
The length of the pursuit wasn’t given in the Facebook post, but Parker and Sioux Falls are located about 30 miles apart by car.
Due to the age of the suspect, the name is being withheld.
———
Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke also provided the Press & Dakotan with an update on an arrest earlier this week on a drunk-driving charge.
On Sunday, deputies were patrolling the city of Parker when they noticed a vehicle pull in front of them. They observed the vehicle fail to maintain its lane and also take wrong turns into a dead-end road.
Deputies initiated a traffic stop and determined the driver had been drinking. Based on the deputies’ observations, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI.) The preliminary breath test (PBT) resulted in a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .273%.
The .273% figure is more than three times South Dakota’s legal limit of .08%.
Shauna Eldeen was arrested for DUI-1 and failure to drive on the right half of a roadway, according to Sheriff Luke.
There was no damage caused by the driver, the sheriff said. The driver was taken to a local hospital where a blood draw was obtained, and the suspect was released on bond. The court appearance will be in June.
A first-offense DUI is a Class 1 misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of one year in county jail and a $2,000 fine. Also, the defendant is subject to a mandatory minimum of 30 days revoked driver’s license.
If the offender’s BAC is 0.17%, state law mandates a chemical dependence evaluation.
