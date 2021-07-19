Locals Keep A Close Eye On Situation In Cuba

“Let's no longer cry ‘Homeland or death!’ but ‘Homeland and life!’”
These lyrics in the popular song by Gente De Zona, Yotuel and Descemer Bueno are becoming a rallying cry amid the current unrest in the island nation of Cuba.
Currently Cuba is seeing the largest demonstrations in decades with an increasing number of Cubans taking to the streets to decry the lack of food and medication. Media outlets are reporting that those conditions are the result of soaring global food prices, the country’s devalued currency and a lack of basic goods.
But a Cuban immigrant living in Yankton cautions Americans to question anything that comes from the government in Havana.
“The Cuban government says, ‘We do not have food because there is an embargo,’” said Luis Alberto Perez Cepero, who has been in the U.S. since 2016. “That is not true. The U.S. allows Cuba to buy medicine, food and agricultural supplies.”
Only the military buys products for Cuba.
“They sell it to people for 240% more than they paid for it,” he said. “It’s impossible to buy.”
An aspirin costs U.S. $42 in Cuba, he said.
Spurred by the protests, thousands of Cuban Americans began a march to Washington to demand political change for Cuba.
Last week, a group of Yankton’s native-Cuban residents drove through the streets to raise awareness about the struggles of family and friends in their native country.
For Cuban expatriates Perez Cepero and Jose Alfonso of Yankton, this moment of turmoil is also a moment of hope for change in their native country.
July 25-26 Perez Cepero is headed to Washington, D.C. to participate in peaceful demonstrations and ask the White House to intervene in Cuba.
He said he hopes many from the Yankton region will take the time and join him there.
“(Yankton’s Cuban residents) send their love, their hearts, their strength so the people (of Cuba) do not give up,” said Yankton resident Sandra Reyes, who acted as the interpreter for this interview. “They want the American people to stand strong with them.”
When asked why he left, Alfonso cites several reasons, including the regime, repression, abuse of the people, hunger and want.
“If the Cuban people are out in the streets protesting and demonstrating against the life they have, then we are supporting them,” said Alfonso, a Cuban native who has been in the U.S. for two years.
Those who have not lived under Cuba’s communist one-party system find it hard to comprehend the realities of everyday life on the island, he noted.
At the age of 16, Alfonso was, like many American teens, into rock music. He wore his hair long and had several visible piercings.
“I was with a group of kids, the same age as me, and after school we would meet and listen to music,” he said. “Because of this interest in rock ‘n’ roll music, (the police) started following and investigating me. They arrested me and some other kids for selling and using drugs.”
“They searched them, but didn’t find anything,” Reyes added.
Unfortunately for Alfonso, the man he told police was the local dealer in the local rock-music scene, was the son of a local party luminary — and untouchable.
Alfonso was placed in what he described as “a dungeon,” beaten and forced to sign a confession to trafficking in drugs. Based on that confession, he served four years in prison, he said.
“Children go to regular prisons in Cuba,” Alfonso said. “It’s intense.”
Though he still sends money back to his family, as do many Cuban expatriates, the government converts the money to Cuban pesos, he said.
“Everything you buy in Cuba takes dollars,” Reyes said.
“I sent $22 to my mom,” said Perez Cepero. “She’s going to get 500 Cuban pesos.”
Converting the pesos back to dollars will cost Perez Cepero’s mother an additional fee of 20%, and even then, what there is to buy costs much more than what remains.
“In Cuba, a pair of shoes costs $50-$60 and a normal person earns $20 each month,” Alfonso said. “How are you going to buy shoes?”
People in Cuba have taken to making shoes out of plastic two-liter bottles, Reyes added.
“Here, you can have a small garden with stuff to eat, but there you can’t,” she said. “If you have a chicken and it lays four eggs, you have to give (the authorities) two or three, because if you have it and don’t share it, you go to jail, and they take away whatever you have.”
Also, most Cubans never eat meat or have a Coke, and sweets are almost unheard of, they said.
“Most Cubans receive a $20 salary each month, have no car, no trips abroad and no small businesses,” Perez Cepero said. “Your child may not have shoes. Your child may be sick. You don’t have money to take her to the hospital.”
They say that medicine is free, but there is no medicine, Reyes said, noting that cases of COVID are surging there.
“If you get to a hospital, the sheets are covered with blood, the toilets are plugged,” Perez Cepero said. “If your child gets an infection, they do not have antibiotics.
“When you see people dying like that, you want freedom,” he said.
