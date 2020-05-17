From P&D Staff Reports
In Sunday’s daily COVID-19 update, South Dakota reported 28 new positive tests, giving the state 3,987 known cases to date.
South Dakota has processed 28,559 total tests to date for a test infection rate of 13.9%.
Eight new hospitalizations were reported. The state now has a total of 312 hospitalizations during the pandemic, with 77 people currently in the hospital.
Overall, 2,724 cases have recovered, with 1,219 cases active.
The state’s death toll remained at 44.
Locally, Clay County reported one new positive case, giving it 15 total.
Also, Charles Mix County reported one new case, its ninth overall.
No new cases were reported in Yankton County Sunday, keeping its total at 40.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s total number of cases climbed over the 10,000 mark, with 448 positive tests reported late Saturday for a total of 10,220 known cases.
Four more deaths were reported for a total of 123, of which 16 have been reported in the last three days.
The state has processed 65,774 tests for a test infection rate of 15.5%.
In Iowa’s Woodbury County, 58 new cases were reported Saturday, giving it 2,215 total.
No new deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 17.
