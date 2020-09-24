Yankton Man Part Of National Team To Aid In Hurricane Laura Recovery

As Hurricane Laura, one of the most powerful storms in U.S. history, made landfall a month ago, one Yankton man was there, prepping to help survivors in the aftermath.
Michael Welch, superintendent at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Gavins Point Project, is a subject matter expert for the Corps’ Blue Roof Program and, as a result, is often the first person on site before a hurricane strikes.
Welch, who was on site before and after Hurricane Laura, told the Press & Dakotan about the situation in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Operation Blue Roof is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and provides homeowners in disaster areas with free fiber-reinforced blue sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs can be made.
Welch, who has weathered many storms in his job with USACE, compared Hurricane Laura to the catastrophic Hurricane Katrina that overwhelmed Louisiana in 2005.
“Katrina was huge. It was in southern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama into Florida, and then it even went up into Arkansas and Tennessee with the rain,” Welch said. “With Laura, there was still significant damage, but the intensity of the damage is significantly greater: the storm’s hit area is about 60 miles wide and 90 miles north to south.”
Despite the concentrated narrow band of the storm’s impact, there were still a significant number of houses left standing —with badly damaged roofs.
“Sixty to 70% of all the houses have some kind of damage,” Welch said. “There’s probably 30% that are uninhabitable, and there’s nothing we can do for them.”
Serious roof damage occurs when winds exceed 100 miles per hour, he said.
Local news outlets reported that Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, as a Category-4 storm with winds up to 150 miles per hour, and later weakened to a Category 2 storm with winds of 110 mph.
Many evacuees quickly returned to property damage and no power. Laura left nearly 1 million people in Louisiana and Texas without power, a situation that took weeks to resolve.
Most people don’t realize that if you don’t have power after a hurricane, you probably don’t have water either, Welch said.
“If you don’t have insurance, you’re not going to be able to stay in a hotel because it’s $150 a night,” he said. “But now, there’s a lot more electricity back on, like the car dealerships out by the interstate have power. But, this is three weeks after the storm.”
In all, six deaths were linked to the actual storm, though fatalities and injuries tend to continue even after a storm has passed.
“There have been in excess of 25 fatalities from carbon monoxide from running a generator,” Welch said. “There was a family of five that died of carbon-monoxide poisoning.”
Welch was referring to Rosalie and John Lewis Sr. of Lake Charles, who, along with their daughter and two other relatives, survived the storm, but were killed when the odorless gas filled their home.
Even when operated safely, generators can still exact a hefty toll.
“The people that are running on generators are using around 15 gallons of gas a day,” he said. “So that’s about $1,100 a month.”
Homeowners who can’t afford insurance and are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic are facing a tough recovery, he said, which can also include injuries suffered while clearing debris, such as chainsaw injuries and falls.
While in the disaster area, Welch also checked on a women who had provided some administrative support on a previous mission in the area.
“I actually hired her as a local civilian during Hurricane Rita in 2005,” he said. “We stayed in contact over the years, and when the storm hit, she called me and said, ‘Are you back?’ ‘I am back.’ When I got here, I went to check on her house. She has in the hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage.”
Luckily, her home was insured.
The roofing effort was manned by individuals from all over the United States, Welch said.
The following individuals from South Dakota participated in the Louisiana disaster recovery from Hurricane Laura: Terence Kricl, Cody Wilken, Neil Mansfiled, John Bartell, Gabe Mohmen and Welch.
“It’s not about what I do,” Welch said. “It’s America helping America. People from all over the United States responded to the engineers in this recovery mission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.