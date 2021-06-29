One Of A Kind

“He was always swinging for the fences.”
That’s how James “Robbie” Robinson’s grandson, Nick Robinson, described his grandfather, who died peacefully June 20, at the age of 78 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
A Yankton native, Jim was in the automobile business for 43 years, beginning as a salesman for Ken Bitterman Ford in the 1970s and ultimately owning a dealership, Yankton’s Robinson-Ehret Ford.
Jim also owned and ran several other businesses during his lifetime, including Jim’s Tap Bar; a Little King sandwich franchise that he ran with his wife, Patty (Nooney) Robinson; Gipper’s Lounge and the Library Restaurant.
Thursday, a celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 1 p.m. at Mount Marty University’s Laddie E. Cimpl Arena in Yankton.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) at Yankton’s Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
“He was a go-getter for just as long as I can remember,” Nick Robinson said. “Eighteen super bowls, final fours, the World Series, traveling with Ford. He always did it big, and that’s just the way he did it.”
In addition, Jim attended an Indianapolis 500 and a PGA Championship, according to his obituary.
An athlete at Yankton High School before graduating in 1961, Jim became an avid fan of many sports, including golf, hunting and fishing. He was a fan of Yankton High School athletics, and a member of the Yankton Quarterback Club for over 50 years.
At the college level, Jim was a fan of Mount Marty University, and founded the Mount Marty Booster Club. He attended both the University of South Dakota and the University of Iowa and became a loyal fan of their teams.
In 1961, Jim attended the first Minnesota Vikings game and became a lifelong fan. He also rooted for the Minnesota Twins, Timberwolves and Wild.
As a grandfather, Jim included his grandchildren in whichever activities they enjoyed most. For some, that was hunting and fishing; for others, like Nick, it was athletics, he said.
“He took all of us grandkids to training camps in Mankato for the Vikings,” Nick said. “The first one that we went to was right before 9/11, so the security wasn’t what it was after that, and we were from me to you with Randy Moss and Dante Culpepper, and all these people who we thought were superstars.”
The grandchildren also got a tour of the players’ cars and ate lunch in the cafeteria with the players, he said.
“We were always going to sporting events,” Nick said. “Those are some of the best memories I have in my life, like going to Mankato. We’d spend three or four days (there) and then we’d end up going to a Twins game after that.”
Also, every trip began or ended with dinner at Toby’s Lounge in Meckling, Nick said.
Three years ago, after a battle with heart issues, Jim became the first South Dakotan to receive a left ventricular assist device (LVAD), a battery-operated mechanical cardiac pump.
In an interview with the Press & Dakotan, Jim said he did not want a heart transplant because he was too old, but dhe id want more time with his grandchildren.
“That was the big thing that he was all about, grandkids, great grandchildren that he wanted to see,” Nick said. “I don’t think he was quite ready to leave yet.”
Ultimately, the device extended Jim’s life and he was able to see the birth of one grandchild and two great-grandchildren, Nick said.
Jim had also hoped the LVAD would allow him to golf and hunt or fish again.
“He had some pretty big ambitions — bless his heart for having those. He was never able to go golfing, but he always swung for the fences,” he said. “That was just him his whole, entire life.”
Jim’s longtime friend Don Casey, who had often golfed with him, said that when anyone asked, “Are we playing summer rules or winter rules?” Jim would reply, “There are no rules.”
Jim participated in many community organizations over the years, including serving on the board of Yankton’s Sertoma Club when it built Sertoma Park and started Babe Ruth Baseball. He remained a member of Sertoma for over 50 years.
In 2016, Sertoma named the northwest Little League diamond at its Yankton park “Jim Robinson Field.” The next year, he was inducted into the Yankton Baseball Hall of Fame.
Casey, who was also a fellow Sertoman, shared some memories from those years.
Years ago, in search of ways to raise money for the Sertomans, Casey and Jim discovered that a Hartington, Nebraska, area farmer had a concessions truck for sale. The two drove over to see about purchasing it, Casey told the Press & Dakotan.
“As we were getting out of the car, Jim looked over at me and he says, ‘Keep your mouth shut. Let me do the talking,’” he said. “I said, ‘Well, OK.’ Of course, being a car salesman, Jim went around this truck, kicking the tires, looking inside and outside, and finally, this guy told us what they wanted for the truck.”
Jim was able to talk the farmer down on his price and they struck a deal.
“As we were leaving, Jim and I gave each other a high-five in the truck,” Casey said. “I’m looking out the back window and there’s this farmer and his wife giving each other the high-five.”
When asked to sum up his friend in one sentence, Casey didn’t hesitate to answer.
“There’s only one Jim,” he said. “There will never be another one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.