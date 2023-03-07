LINCOLN, Neb. — The American Indian College Fund has announced its Student of the Year and Tribal College and University Honoree of the Year awardees, who include three Nebraskans.

The College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity that supports Native higher education for 33 years. This includes distributing more than $259 million in scholarships, programmatic and community support since its founding in 1989.

