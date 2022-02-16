One day after reporting no new COVID-19 deaths for only the second time in 2022, South Dakota posted 16 new fatalities — including deaths in Yankton and Hutchinson counties — in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatalities raised the state toll to 2,758, of which 121 have been recorded this month.
For Yankton County, it was the 52nd death overall. The county also reported six new infections and 42 new recoveries, dropping the number of active cases to 197, the first time it’s been below 200 since Dec. 15. Also, hospitalizations were amended downward by one.
For Hutchinson County, it was the 34th COVID fatality overall and first since Jan. 21.
The DOH reported 251 new infections Wednesday, with active cases falling to 9,771 (-1,512), the first time it’s been below 10,000 since Jan. 3.
Other South Dakota COVID statistics included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations, 240 (-9); new hospitalizations, 24 (-20);
• Area Hospitalizations — Yankton County, -1;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 16.7% (-1.3%);
• Area Case Reports — Bon Homme County, +1; Charles Mix County, +2; Clay County, +4; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +1; Turner County, +3; Union County, +3; Yankton County, +6.
• USD update — Active Cases: 5 (3 students, 2 staff), down one from Tuesday; quarantine/Isolation: 5 (-1 from Tuesday), 0 on campus (no change).
