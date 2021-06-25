Incidents
• A report was received at 3:36 p.m. Thursday of suspicious activity on Bunker Lane. The reporting party believed cameras had been installed in their residence.
• A report was received at 3:49 p.m. Thursday of vandalism on Roberts St.
• A report was received at 4:23 p.m. Thursday of a protection order violation on E. 15th St.
• A report was received at 7:53 p.m. Thursday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:56 p.m. Thursday of a fight on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 5:51 a.m. Friday of the theft of a wallet in downtown Yankton.
• A report was received at 9:53 a.m. Friday of the theft of a wallet on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:08 a.m. Friday of a protection order violation on Picotte St.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.