The Yankton County Veteran Service Office invites all veterans and their spouses for the June Coffee with Vets on June 14 at the VFW in Yankton located at 209 Cedar St. The event will be from 9-11 a.m., with the caregiver Support Program as the guest speaker at 10 a.m.
The Sioux Falls VA Healthcare System Caregiver Support Program will provide information about the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) and the Program of General Caregiver Supportive Services (PGCSS).
Veterans are invited to come down and learn more about these great programs and the opportunities available for eligible individuals.
