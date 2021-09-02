The next Spark Connections for Community Conversation is at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton, 2008 Mulberry St. (east entrance).
The community conversation topic is “What’s New?” Learn more about Yankton’s Directory of Services and connect with some of the community’s newest leaders.
Featured speakers are Mike Gillis, DSS, Economic Assistance; Troy Thurman, Yankton Contact Center; Monte Gulick, RTEC; and Becky Wiswall, Yankton Thrive.
