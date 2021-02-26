New COVID Cases At MDSP

SPRINGFIELD — Mike Durfee State Prison has recorded a new round of COVID-19 positive tests among both its inmates and staff, according to state officials..
The medium security prison contains one staff member and two inmates with active cases, the South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC) reported Friday.
The Mike Durfee State Prison numbers are the only positive cases in the state’s penal institutions as of Friday morning, according to the DOC website.
The Springfield prison can hold approximately 1,200 inmates. The prison saw a spike in cases last October.
The DOC has reported 816 total positive cases among MDSP inmates during the pandemic, with 811 recovered, three deaths and the two current cases. In addition, the prison has reported 641 negative tests.
Among MDSP staff members, the DOC has reported 50 COVID cases during the pandemic with 49 recoveries and the one current positive case. In addition, the prison staff testing has resulted in 49 negative results.
At the Yankton Community Work Center, the DOC has recorded 187 positive tests and recoveries among inmates during the pandemic. In addition, tests turned up 759 negative results and no deaths.
Among staff, the Yankton minimum security unit has resulted in nine positive and recovered cases along with eight negative tests.
The staff information for the correctional institutions is based on self-reporting, according to the DOC website. The testing for inmates is based on information provided by the South Dakota Department of Health (SDDOH).
During last October’s spike in positive test numbers, the DOH and DOC instituted mass testing and developed a plan to sentinel test 5% of the asymptomatic inmates and staff in the DOC facilities each month. Staff members and inmates that previously tested positive would not be included in the sentinel testing.
At MDSP, the inmates who tested positive were isolated. All education, inmate skills training and work programs on the MDSP campus were temporarily suspended. All inmate transfers to and from the facility were temporarily suspended at that time.
