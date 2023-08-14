POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Shaina Wilson, 30, Yankton, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Friday for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter.
• James Brown III, 47, Yankton, was arrested at 9 a.m. Friday on a probation hold for court services.
• Traci Hoffart, 35, Yankton was arrested at 9:54 a.m. Friday on a probation hold for court services.
• Daniel Mincks Jr., 45, Centerville, was arrested at 11:43 a.m. Friday on a parole hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections.
• Damon Sisk Jr., 21, Yankton, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Friday for unlawful taking, possession, sale, or transportation of big game and transporting of big game without a tag, issued by Clay County.
• Jason Hoy, 33, Yankton, was arrested at 1:03 a.m. Saturday for driving with a revoked license.
• Christina Wyatt, 40, Yankton, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Saturday on a probation violation issued by Miami/Dade, County, Florida (2), intentional damage to property $1,000 or less and disorderly conduct.
• Jamie Tellus, 45, Yankton, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Saturday for DUI and open container.
• Damon Sisk Sr., 49, Yankton, was arrested at 1:34 p.m. Saturday for unlawful taking, possession, sale, or transportation of big game and transporting of big game without a tag, issued by Clay County.
• Jason Lohr, 51, Sioux Falls, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. Saturday for simple assault (2) and possession of a controlled substance.
• Alex One Star Jr., 55, of Yankton was arrested Sunday at 12:16 a.m. for aggravated assault.
• Kasey Hanson, 50, of Sioux Falls was arrested Sunday at 1:01 a.m. for DUI.
• Timothy Wilson, 32, of Yankton was arrested Sunday at 2:10 a.m. for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple assault domestic.
• Payton Bartels, 21, of Yankton was arrested Sunday at 3:09 a.m. for simple assault domestic.
