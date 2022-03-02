To raise the final dollars needed to reach the 2022 Community Campaign Goal of $650,000, supporting over 70 local health and human service programs, United Way of Greater Yankton is conducting their annual raffle fundraiser, the 2022 Great Grocery Giveaway.
All $22 donations made to United Way of Greater Yankton’s Community Impact Fund, or increments thereof, between March 1-31, 2022, are eligible to WIN the grand prize of a $2,022 HyVee Gift Card – sponsored by Hydro. Second prize will be a $200 meat bundle — sponsored by Yankton Hy-Vee. Drawings will be held live via Facebook on Thursday, March 31, at noon. Anyone 18 years old or older can participate.
Cash, check and online donations are all eligible for the prize draw. Donations can be made online at www.yanktonunitedway.org/give or by texting the word ‘YANKTON’ to short code 41-444 on your smartphone. You may also stop by or mail any contributions to the UW Community Impact Center, 920 Broadway Ave. Suite 1, Yankton, SD 57078.
United Way of Greater Yankton’s mission is to change lives and improve our community by mobilizing people and resources.
For more information about the 2022 Great Grocery Giveaway or about the impact your donation to United Way makes in the greater Yankton community, contact email info@yanktonunitedway.org or call 605-665-6766.
