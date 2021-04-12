Yankton Family Escapes House Fire

A Yankton family of five escaped injury when their home was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning.
According to Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickles, the Yankton Fire Department received a call at 4:32 a.m. Monday about a fire in the 400 block of Picotte Street. When firefighters arrived, heavy fire engulfed the front half of both floors of the two-story house. The occupants of the home escaped through a small second-story window to a lower roof.
The home was completely destroyed. The Red Cross assisted the family, which is staying with other family members.
The fire is being investigated by the Yankton Fire Department.
