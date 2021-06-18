Welcome Back

TABOR — After a two-year absence, Tabor has embraced its beloved Czech Days celebration like long-lost family.
COVID-19 forced cancellation of last year’s ethnic festival, which annually brings thousands of visitors to this community of 400 residents. Organizers doubled their efforts to make the 2021 event a reality.
And with today (Saturday) yet to go, they have already more than succeeded.
Friday’s parade included entries not only from across the state — including Gov. Kristi Noem, who walked the route — but also from around the world, including Jan Kubista, the Czech Republic’s deputy counsel based in Chicago.
For longtime Czech Days publicity chairman Dennis Povondra, the turnout signaled the beauty of the festival, which received the Ben Black Elk Award for outstanding tourism event.
“It’s wonderful seeing everybody coming together, to see people smiling and happy. It’s great to have back people we haven’t seen in two years,” he said. “As for the dignitaries, it’s an honor and privilege to see them recognizing Tabor as a Czech community that still promotes its heritage. We recognize people from generations past.”
However, the pandemic has still affected this year’s celebration, Povondra said.
“We began planning for this year’s Czech Days last January, when we still didn’t know how the pandemic would go, so we made some adjustments,” he said. “We have fewer Beseda Dancers (about 40 dancers compared to around 240). And the women who normally serve the meals didn’t want to take part (because of COVID concerns), so we catered parts of it. We were also going to hold the Polka Mass outside, but now it’s back indoors (at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church).”
The Czech Days leadership baton has been passed to a five-member team representing a new generation, Povondra said. “They keep some of the tradition and come up with new things. As long as people show up, they’ll continue putting on Czech Days,” he said.
Tabor celebrates its 150th anniversary next year, with the possibility of holding events in conjunction with both the April date of its founding and then the following Czech Days, he said.
THE CZECH CONNECTION
Friday’s parade included Kubista, the deputy consulate general serving 11 states across the U.S. heartland from Michigan and Illinois to the Dakotas. He provides cultural connections to Czech-Americans and Czech communities such as Tabor along with assisting them on needs such as passports for visiting his nation.
Kubista proudly showed off his homeland with a cap that, translated, read “Prague, Czech Republic” and a lapel pin containing both the American and Czech flags. But he also embraced the Tabor community and residents.
“I am very happy and impressed to see this (in Tabor). It’s wonderful to see these communities keeping their traditions,” he said. “In the Czech Republic, we see the United States as a modern country with technology, but here we also see that you value traditions and history a lot.”
He noted he already held a Tabor connection through his working relationship with Tabor native Cecilia Rokusek, president and CEO of the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library.
Tabor has hosted Czech government officials before, and Kubista anticipated more personal interaction. “Our minister of foreign affairs supports these activities in the 11 states and believes it’s important to support our Czech-Americans.”
Kubista smiled and waved at spectators while riding in the parade. As a parade spectator, he enjoyed taking photos of favorite antique vehicles and tractors.
At Friday’s parade, he was accompanied by Marit Lee Kucera, an American based out of St. Paul, Minnesota, and who serves as honorary consul of the Czech Republic.
Kucera said it was interesting to see how the Tabor community has maintained its Czech heritage, including traditional clothing representing their home regions.
Because they learned the Czech language from their ancestors as much as a century ago, Tabor residents speak a more traditional and historical version that doesn’t always include modern slang or technological language, she added.
Kucera noted the presence not only of the Tabor Czech Days queen and candidates but also those from other states who compete in the National Czech-Slovak Pageant. These young women play an important role in representing their communities, states and heritage, she said.
“”These aren’t just 17-year-old girls (competing). Many of them hold at least a college degree,” she said. “Over the years, these pageants have also helped (the candidates) become confident and strong young women.”
CONTINUING THE TRADITION
This year’s Czech Days Queen candidates in Tabor hope to carry on that tradition.
Camille Sykora, Ciera Himes and Drew Hejna, dressed in traditional costume, waited for the start of Friday’s parade. All three said this year’s celebration provided a needed return to normalcy for the Tabor community.
Sykora welcomes the opportunity to represent Tabor and its attributes.
“I entered for Czech Days Queen because I want to be an ambassador for the community and Czech Days. I want to spread the kindness of Tabor,” she said. “When we didn’t have Czech Days last year, it was like a piece of the community was missing without it. Now that it’s back this year, it’s just great.”
Heimes has gained a deeper knowledge and appreciation of the town and its history.
“This has been an amazing experience. I have such a whirlwind of emotions,” she said. “It’s a surreal feeling, and I have grown so much. I have learned so much about my heritage, and I love my community. Last year, the community wasn’t able to come together (for Czech Days), and this year we can.”
Hejna said last year’s absence showed how important Czech Days has become for Tabor and the surrounding area.
“I think the community suffered without it. But now, we have seen the resilience of the Czech heritage and people,” she said. “I love the opportunity to represent my town.”
Noem walked the parade route, exchanging greetings with those along the way. She commended those who worked together to make Czech Days a success.
“This is fantastic. It’s a beautiful day, and everyone is happy and celebrating,” she said. “This allows families to be together and honor their heritage.”
FROM THE SIDELINES
The parade spectators included Kristi Kocer of Tabor, dressed in traditional costume representing her ancestral home Moravia. For her, watching the parade represented a treat.
“Usually I’m working during the parade, so this is a great experience for me,” she said. “I love everything about Czech Days. I think it’s very special for many people because they feel so welcome and because of the pride we have in our heritage.”
A former Beseda Dancer, Kocer won’t take part in this year’s pageantry featuring circles of dancers in traditional costumes swirling around Sokol Park.
“The Beseda Dance really isn’t that hard to learn,” she said. “It’s like riding a bike, you never forget it. You just jump right in — it’s in your blood.”
Kocer has traveled to her ancestral homeland in the Czech Republic. From the first moment, she felt a connection to the country and its people.
“When you visit the cemeteries (in the Czech Republic) and see the same names as in our cemeteries, it’s surreal,” she said.
While not Czech herself, Kim Rotchadl of Mankato, Minnesota, married a Tabor native and has become familiar with the many traditions surrounding the festival. She sat next to Kocer during the parade.
Rotchadl was sorry to see last year’s cancellation, but she was excited to see the festival’s return and all the values it represents.
“This is a wonderful community in how it has come together. It brings tears to my eyes,” she said. “In this day and age, we need something healthy like this, where people of all ages celebrate their family and community.”
Tabor residents combine pride and teamwork to make each year’s celebration a reality, Rotchadl said.
“They work their tails off, so it’s fun seeing them have fun,” she said. “My daughter is here with her 15-month-old child, and so it continues from one generation to another.”
The parade entrants came from both near and far, including Riverboat Days Captain and Belle Tom and Leann Rockne of Yankton. They rode the paddlewheel float, extending a welcome from neighboring River City.
“There’s a lot of people here today, really having a good time, which is just awesome. The whole community looks forward to it,” Tom Rockne said. “We’re happy to be here, and we’re asking folks to come join us for a good time at Riverboat Days in August.”
A SUCCESSFUL START
At one street corner, Bon Homme County Deputy Sheriff Rich Sutera witnessed the festivities from a golf cart and eating a freeze pop to stay cool.
For Sutera, Czech Days represents a combination of work and pleasure. He’s working the celebration as part of his weekend rotation, but he also hails from Tabor and gets to see his fellow residents and visitors enjoy the activities.
Thursday night’s unofficial kickoff featured the amateur baseball game between the host Tabor Bluebirds and visiting Lesterville Broncs. The game was followed by the annual fireworks display honoring the late Rich Schild of Tabor, who died from a roadside bomb during combat duty in Iraq.
“If (Thursday) night’s baseball game was any indication, they’ll have a full house all weekend,” Sutera said. “The game was packed. You couldn’t get another person in there.”
After last year’s Czech Days cancellation, Sutera senses many people are ready to gather together again after more than a year of the pandemic.
“Everyone wants a return to normalcy. They want to visit with people, to reconnect and see family and friends they haven’t seen in a while,” he said. “This is tremendous for a community of 400 people. You have committees doing all different things, even when they weren’t sure how things would go this year (with the pandemic).”
For Tabor, it was important to resurrect Czech days this year, Sutera said.
“You don’t want to go a second year without it, otherwise attendance will fall away,” he said. “And Tabor is planning a big celebration for its (150th) anniversary next year, so they want to keep this going. Just like everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, so everyone is Czech during Czech Days.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.