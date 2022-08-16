County Burn Ban Rules Adjusted
P&D File Photo

Yankton County emergency officials will have the freedom to use the U.S. Drought Monitor when implementing countywide burn bans going forward.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission voted unanimously to add language allowing county fire officials to implement a burn ban during times of extreme drought without having to go before the County Commission.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.