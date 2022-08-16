County Burn Ban Rules Adjusted

Yankton County emergency officials will have the freedom to use the U.S. Drought Monitor when implementing countywide burn bans going forward.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission voted unanimously to add language allowing county fire officials to implement a burn ban during times of extreme drought without having to go before the County Commission.
Paul Scherschligt, Yankton County director of Emergency Management, discussed the ordinance’s first change since 2015.
“If the drought monitor should reach the D-3 (Extreme Drought) category or higher anywhere in the county, we’re able to implement (it),” he said.
Previously, fire officials would have to approach the County Commission in order to get a ban implemented or, if the National Weather Service’s Grassland Fire Danger Index reaches the Very High category, the ban is automatically implemented until the index drops below this level.
However, Scherschligt said the Fire Danger Index has its drawbacks.
“Right now, we have not been able to meet the Very High or Extreme conditions, even with as dry as we are,” he said.
Scherschligt said the conditions that have to be met are at least 35 mile-per-hour winds and relative humidity under 25%.
“This way, if (a ban) needs to go on, we don’t have to come in front of you in two weeks to have it put on,” he said.
According to the latest Drought Monitor update from Aug. 9, Yankton County is fully engulfed in the D3 Extreme Drought category along with much of northeast Nebraska.
However, the county has received significant precipitation since then, with Yankton officials recording 3.42 inches from a system Sunday night and throughout the day on Monday.
Scherschligt told the Press & Dakotan after the meeting that officials will be watching the next update of the drought monitor closely.
“We’ll see what happens (Wednesday) when I think we’re going to get an update,” he said. “With all of the rain, we’ll see if something changes. If it doesn’t change, we’re in a D3, we could implement the burn ban (today) if the fire guys think it should be.”
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved a rezoning request;
• Heard a presentation on Beacon software;
• Approved support for Operation Green Light for Veterans;
• Approved a temporary employee in the Emergency Medical Services office;
• Held another discussion with representatives of United Today Stronger Tomorrow on funding requests.
