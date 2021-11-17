100 Years Ago
Friday, November 18, 1921
• Yankton College won’t face Dakota Wesleyan Thanksgiving Day with the same lineup that bucked and defeated Morningside — not by five men, Coach Montgomery said today. But the Greyhounds will fight hard to lick their traditional enemies in the only big Turkey Day game in this part of the state, and with a dry field they’re going to do it, Monty said.
• Seven gallons of alleged moonshine whiskey were secured in a raid made shortly after noon today by Deputy State Sheriff N.J. Folsom and Sheriff A.P. Johnson on a farm home about six miles northwest of Yankton. The liquor was found in jugs concealed under a false floor in the pantry.
75 Years Ago
Monday, November 18, 1946
• Eight thousand miles proved no barrier to romance Sunday afternoon when a Vermillion soldier stationed in Korea was married by proxy to a Sioux City girl by Municipal Judge Berry J. Sisk in a courtroom at the municipal building. Miss Elsie McKnight and T. Sgt. Orville E. Ferry were the bride and bridegroom. Acting as the sergeant’s legally appointed agent, Jack Thompkins served as proxy for the bridegroom. The proxy marriage was performed to enable Mrs. Ferry to join her husband in Korea.
• Death came Saturday in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to one of Yankton’s well-remembered former citizens, Dr. Alice Stone Woolley, former president of the American Medical Women’s Association. Dr. Woolley was born in Yankton, the daughter of Miles T. and Ellen Stone Wooley. She was a graduate of Yankton high school and attended college here.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, November 18, 1971
• New officers were named at the annual Clay County Livestock Feeders Association meeting. They included directors Bill Knutson of Centerville and Leland Klostergaard of Beresford, treasurer Melvin Walz of Wakonda, secretary Paul Larson of Meckling, vice president Hubert Gregoire of Wakonda and president Marion Kryger of Vermillion.
• The Yankton League of Women Voters announced a public forum would be held on Tuesday, November 23, at First United Methodist Church. The forum was held to discuss the city’s water supply and demand, the proposed water plant expansion and financial facts and figures, which were to be voted on November 30.
25 Years Ago
Monday, November 18, 1996
• An early winter storm over the weekend left a foot of snow and had area residents dealing with power issues.
• The Pioneer Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home in Viborg made the decision to downsize the hospital and break ground on a $2.7 million addition and remodeling project. The project was set to include more ways to addressing the aging population in the community and surrounding towns.
