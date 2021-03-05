100 Years Ago
Sunday, March 6, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 6, 1946
• A large barn containing a haymow of grain, five calves, and a fully-equipped milk plant, went up in smoke this forenoon when fire struck at the Sacred Heart hospital dairy farm five miles west of Yankton just north of Highway 50. A herd of 18 Holstein milk cows and one bull were rescued, but the five calves could not be reached.
• The city of Springfield has just received a new Allys-Chalmers street maintainer which will be used for street work to take the place of the old rig which has served the city for over 15 years.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, March 6, 1971
• Yankton and Pierre share the Eastern South Dakota High School Championship as their deadlock of several weeks held in final play Friday night. Both clubs had 12-2 ESD records. Pierre’s role in the finale was a 66-60 victory over Mitchell. Yankton took its share of the laurels by defeating Madison 64-35.
• The second of three weekends of American Legion State Bowling will be held Saturday and Sunday. Bob Kolberg and Gene Larson of Yankton took the doubles lead with 1,273.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 6, 1996
• A planning committee studying the Gayville-Volin school district’s options recommended Tuesday the construction of a new facility and, if possible, merging with the Wakonda school district.
• An individual pulled a gun on the cashier of Rudy’s Truck Stop and demanded money at approximately 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. The person left without firing any shots. Yankton County Sheriff Dave Hunhoff said two others were waiting in the pickup.
