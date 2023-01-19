PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $103,548,200 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota.
The $103,548,200 total includes $72,000 in grants and $103,476,200 in low-interest loans with $790,000 in principal forgiveness to be administered by the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
“I am pleased to announce this financial assistance is available,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “This funding will result in upgraded drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste infrastructure allowing for improved service and enhanced environmental protection.”
The grants and loans were awarded from DANR’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, and Solid Waste Management Program to the following local entities:
• Clay Rural Water System received a $21,843,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to replace its outdated and undersized water treatment plant. The loan terms are 2.125% for 30 years.
• Gayville received an amendment to an existing funding package for an additional $400,000 of Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan funds. The project to replace sanitary and storm sewer, construct a new lift station, and make improvements at the wastewater treatment facility was originally funded with a $1,864,900 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $2,993,100 American Rescue Plan Act grant. The additional funds were needed to address higher project costs than expected. The loan terms are 2.125% for 30 years.
• Vermillion received a $1,043,200 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan to design and build a new leachate pond to increase leachate storage capacity at the landfill. The new leachate pond will have a four-layer base liner system to minimize infiltration, a leak detection system to monitor leaks within the base liner system, and a drain tile system to remove any groundwater accumulating beneath the new leachate pond. The loan terms are 2% for 20 years.
The Solid Waste Management Program provides grants and loans for solid waste disposal, recycling, and waste tire projects. The Legislature annually appropriates dedicated funding for the Solid Waste Management Program through the Governor’s Omnibus Water Funding Bill.
The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Programs, which provide low-interest loans for wastewater, storm water, water conservation, nonpoint source projects, and public drinking water system projects. The programs are funded through a combination of federal appropriations, loan repayments, and bonds.
