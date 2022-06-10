100 Years
Sunday, June 11, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 11, 1947
• A path of destruction was the result of a tornado, one of the most damaging in South Dakota history, which crossed the line dividing Turner and Yankton County east of Highway 81 early Monday evening.
• Mr. and Mrs. Louis Tacke and daughter Leona are leaving today for a three month vacation during which they plan on touring the entire western part of the United States, covering Utah, Colorado, Oregon, northern California and other points.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, June 11, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 11, 1997
• The seventh annual Customer Appreciation Day, sponsored by the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce, was held at Riverside Park on Tuesday. Approximately 4,000 hot dogs were served.
• Senior Summer Olympics was started last summer as an idea stemming from the Summer Olympics held in Atlanta, Ga. Judy Carter, Activity Director from Freeman Community Nursing Home, thought it would be a great idea to stimulate team spirit within the area nursing homes through competition and involvement in six events: Shot Put, Discus Throw, Javelin Throw, Wheelchair Race, the Decathlon and The Casino Team Event. Events are modified for the seniors.
