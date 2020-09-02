WAGNER — Adjusting the schedule for COVID, the Wagner Labor Day celebration will still offer many attractions during this weekend’s 120th annual event, organizers say.
This year’s celebration features the theme “Family Traditions” during its run Sept. 4-7. Monday’s parade begins at 10 a.m. and will again go down Highway 46. This year’s marshals are Wayne Scherr and Mary Jo Kuhlman.
The Labor Day committee is encouraging visitors to practice social distancing and to use personal responsibility, according to spokesman Erik Cimpl.
“We’ve put together a realistic game plan as far as what we thought was needed for everybody’s safety at the Labor Day celebration,” he said. “We have things spread out, and we have alternatives for people to choose and feel safe.”
As part of that plan, the committee made a strategic decision not to hold indoor events, Cimpl said.
“We’re having a virtual queen competition but not a pageant,” he said. “We also aren’t booking dances, concerts or other indoor entertainment. It’s just too hard to separate people, so we’re focusing on outdoor events.”
In addition, this year’s celebration won’t offer a carnival midway but will offer kids’ activities, he said.
The schedule includes the following events:
• FRIDAY: Races at Wagner Speedway.
• SATURDAY: Road race, kids’ parade, poker run, Ribs on Main, Show & Shine, bean bag tourney and the rodeo.
• SUNDAY: Kids’ fishing tourney, Figure 8 race, veterans ride, cancer walk and rodeo.
• MONDAY: Parade, Wagner Speedway championships.
Cimpl has already seen interest in Saturday’s rib cooking competition on Main Street.
“We have 10 cooks so far. There is a registration fee for contestants, but there isn’t any expense for spectators unless they want to buy food from the vendors,” he said. “We have the parade marshals, mayor and queen who are the judges. We also have the People’s Choice Award.”
The car races and rodeo are traditionally popular, and the Show and Shine should attract car enthusiasts. For those seeking physical activity, the weekend features a road race and the cancer walk.
The Labor Day Committee weighed a number of factors before moving ahead with this year’s celebration, Cimpl said. Those factors included community feedback regarding the celebration and the intention of Wagner Speedway and Wagner Saddle Club to hold their respective car races and rodeos, he said.
In addition, the September timing provides an advantage compared to the spring and early summer festivals that were canceled, Cimpl said.
With COVID concerns, he isn’t sure what to expect for this year’s attendance at events. He expects the parade to remain popular.
“We usually have over 100 entries, but the numbers could be down somewhat this year,” he said. “The parade really brings out the people. We have upwards of 10,000 people come to watch it, and we’re a community of around 2,000 residents.”
With COVID creating so much uncertainty, the Labor Day Committee took a more conservative route and didn’t book large acts several months in advance, Cimpl said.
Still, this year’s celebration will offer something for everyone, he said.
“People really enjoy the Wagner Labor Day celebration. They mark it on their calendars,” he said. “It’s a good time. We have something for all ages and keep people entertained.”
——
For more information, check the website and Facebook page.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.