100 Years Ago
Sunday, April 25, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 25, 1945
• Captain LeRoy Grosshuesch of Yankton, flying “ace” and commanding officer of the 39th Fighter squadron of the Fifth Air Force in the Southwest Pacific, is home on leave. This 24-year-old flyer returned home this week after a year and a half in the Souwespac, and after a 30-day leave he will report to Foster Field, Texas to take six weeks’ intensive training on new dive bombing tactics and rocket operation.
• Twenty years ago the city of Lake Andes adopted the slogan “Famous for Fishing” and a few years later the lake began slowly receding until it gradually dried up and became a hole in the ground. Now it has come back to former glory. It is again the full 14 miles in length and filled with good sized fish of various varieties.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, April 25, 1970
• Kathy Ireland, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ken Ireland of Scotland, was crowned this year’s Miss University of South Dakota Friday night in ceremonies leading to Miss South Dakota and Miss America contests.
• In the age of “do your own thing,” Bruce Handy of Yankton College has an outlet that not only is artistically satisfying, but is a successful financial venture. Bruce is 20, a sophomore art student, and the creator of “A Rudder For A Duck” original neckwear.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 25, 1995
• As University of South Dakota students carried a symbolic coffin into Monday’s rally to protest federal and state cuts in education, U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson (D-SD) said the 1994 election signaled a call for more efficient government but not a slashing of education and other programs.
• A state-of-the-art radio system is on the wish list for the Yankton Police Department, Acting Chief of Police Duane Heeney told City Commissioners at its regular meeting Monday night. The cost for the radios is estimated at $3,000 each, and a $20 monthly service charge would be required for each unit.
