100 Years Ago
Saturday, August 11, 1923
• Gasoline is selling at 16 cents a gallon in Yankton today, a drop of over a dime from the price of 26.6 which has prevailed. Following Governor McMaster’s ultimatum to the Standard Oil Company in Chicago, in which he said the state would sell at 16 cents if the company would not cut the price five cents, that company dropped to 16 cents.
• A 15-foot trench has been completed and 100 feet of emergency city-state sanitary sewer is being laid at the intersection of Pine and 8th streets, that the paving of the intersection may be completed.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 11, 1948
• Yankton business houses will show new fall merchandise and back-to-school items and will feature special values during Yankton Value Days, to be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 19, 20, and 21. William F. Schempp, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce retail committee, said that participation would be city-wide and that merchants were going all-out to provide real values during the sales event and that the wise shopper would benefit substantially by looking for the special yellow price tickets during the three days.
• Monday and Tuesday, August 16-17, have been set as the dates for the annual Crofton Fall Festival, sponsored by the Crofton Chamber of Commerce, and the two-day program will include amusements, baseball, dances, 4-H club activities and band concerts by the 50-piece O’Neill, Neb., band.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, August 11, 1973
• An experimental but ambitious program aimed at hail suppression and rain increase (cloud seeding) has been underway in South Dakota since May 1 by Atmospherics Incorporated. Ken Mardis is the pilot for the plane which is the vehicle used in “seeding” the clouds, through use of radar systems, may have been determined to contain either hail or rain components. Mardis calls Chan Gurney Municipal Airport his base in Yankton.
• The 4th annual Yankton Tennis Tournament sponsored by the Yankton Racquet Club will begin here next Thursday and continue for the next two weekends. Last year’s meet saw a record 67 entries and indications are for a substantial increase this year.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 11, 1998
• The Yankton City Commission heard differing viewpoints from two businesses that are at odds over whether a second cable franchise should be granted in Yankton. Representatives of Dakota Telecommunications Group (DTG), which is applying for a cable franchise and the city’s incumbent cable provider, Zylstra Communications, Inc., owners of Yankton Cable TV, were the only individuals to speak during a public hearing Monday night. The hearing was scheduled for the Commission to gather information necessary for the nine-member board to decide if DTG is technically, financially and legally qualified to operate a cable franchise in Yankton.
• The Yankton School Board unanimously approved a written agreement between Just for Kids, Inc. and the Yankton School District for the 1998-99 school term. All board members showed enthusiasm for JFK, which was recently awarded a $22,698 grant from the Governor’s office. The corporation will hold a child care program in conjunction with five Yankton public schools before and after the school day, beginning Aug. 31.
