100 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 22, 1922
• Slush ice in the Missouri River flowed yesterday forenoon and then cleared, and started again last night with a heavier but shorter flow that was over about 11 o’clock. The ice that is flowing is little more solid than snow and mushes away when it strikes the piling of the bridge tramway.
• The International Interpreter, published in New York, the new weekly magazine which has been so widely advertised of late, contained in its issue of Sept. 16 an article on “Community Drama in America,” in which was included an account of the Garden Terrace Theatre at Yankton and the work that has been done here along the line of masque, pageantry, etc.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, November 22, 1947
• Community effort toward community improvement was personified in Volin this week when merchants and townspeople joined forces for the job of redecorating and renovating the interior of the Volin Town Hall. About 20 Volin citizens started the job Wednesday, expecting to have the building pretty well renovated by Monday, when the next home game will be played between Volin high and Viborg.
• H.C. Coolidge of Sioux Falls, most recently of Yankton, has been employed by the city of Lake Andes to assume the duties of night police. Coolidge has seen over 17 years of army service, two of which were with the Canadian army. Previous policing service was seven years with the Sioux Falls force and some time with the Yankton police force.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 22, 1972
• “A Holiday Gala: Toys of All Times” is the theme for the annual Holiday Festival to be held at the W.H. Over Dakota Museum at the University of South Dakota, from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. The annual Holiday Festival is fun for all ages. The holiday foods together with the entertainment and many displays make for an excellent way to start the holiday season.
• Laddie Kostel of Tabor, general chairman for the 1972 Czech Days celebration, has announced that Radio Nederland will feature the 25th annual Czech Days festival which will be held in Tabor June 18-19, 1973. The program will be made in the English language and will be broadcast worldwide. It is being presented through the cooperation of Nick Goldie, compiler of Radio Nederland’s program “Small World,” or as it is known in Holland, “Radio Nederland Wereldomroep.”
25 Years Ago
Saturday, November 22, 1997
• Benno Wymar has faced death before, but his concerns are growing as he leaves today (Saturday) for Saudi Arabia. The University of South Dakota business professor is among 11 people selected for the Malone Fellows Program. The delegation returns Dec. 7 from its study of Arab culture and building U.S.-Arab relations. Wymar is concerned by the recent murders of four Americans in Karachi, Pakistan, and 65 tourists in Cairo, Egypt.
• The amount of red meat produced in South Dakota in October was down 13% from a year earlier, according to the Agricultural Statistics Service. The state produced about 95 million pounds of red meat during October.
