VERMILLION — Gov. Kristi Noem told a Thursday morning session of Girls State that school security must remain a priority in South Dakota following the recent mass shooting in an elementary school in Texas. One way the state can help provide that security, she said, is by improving mental health resources.
“Our schools, where our children are, are our most precious treasure,” she said, replying to a question asked by one of the young women participating as a delegate in the citizenship-building program being held this week on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion. “We have security around banks, we have security around stores, even around celebrities and famous people. Why don’t we make sure that there are secure situations for our kids, too?”
A consistent theme in the mass shootings that have been occurring in recent years, the governor said, is they’ve been carried out by someone who has been struggling mentally.
“Nobody has really addressed or helped them through that period of time,” Noem said. “That’s really what we have to get aggressive on. What we passed in 2020 was very impactful as far as training people to look and see behavioral trends that could be a threat in the future.”
She said that 75 teams consisting of more than 400 people in the state’s school systems have received such training.
“We’ve also started a school sentinel program which trains individuals to be security personnel in schools,” the governor said. “But we have to step up our game. I’m not going to tell you that we’re doing a great job today. I know we can do more, because it really is about taking care of people and I think that’s really where we’re failing in this country right now.”
Thursday morning’s session was held in Aalfs Auditorium on the USD campus. The 2022 session of Girls State kicked off May 30 and will wrap up this weekend.
Noem told the delegates that it’s easy to become immersed in negative things these days through a range of sources, from newscasts to social media.
“I encourage all of you to focus on the things that are great in your life,” she said. “If you are going to be leaders wherever you are today or in the future, we need leaders that see opportunity and hope and you will draw people to you by your optimism.
“We should have people in our lives that bring joy and what I saw this morning with all of you — you’re well prepared for that.”
Much of the governor’s talk focused on what she perceives as positive things happening in South Dakota.
“The things that are going right in South Dakota that I’ll touch on is that we have the number one economy in the country right now. We are growing faster than any other state,” she said. “In the last 20 years, South Dakota was losing population a lot of times. When students went to a university or college, they couldn’t find a career they wanted here so they had to leave for a while.
“Many times, if you were interested in technology or cybersecurity — some of the advanced degrees — there just wasn’t a home here to make a career,” the governor said, “and that has completely changed in the last couple years in South Dakota. We are growing at 10 times the national average. We’ve had hundreds and hundreds of businesses move into our state, tens of thousands of people.”
She noted that South Dakota students “are coming out of our education system with better outcomes and the least amount of learning loss since the pandemic. So, we’re doing good.”
Noem said South Dakota needs to do a better job of taking care of portions of the state’s population.
“We have mental health challenges in this state. We have a rise right now with drug abuse,” she said. “That had gone down for the last several years, but right now, it’s rising again so we’ve got challenges in front of us.”
Noem elaborated on those challenges later during a question-and-answer session with delegates.
“We should do a better job of having those (mental health) resources here and professionals so that when a family is in crisis, there are professionals who can help them get through those challenging situations,” the governor said. “This year in the Legislature, we funded crisis centers regionally. There will be five of them throughout the state.”
Noem told the delegates that they will often hear during this time in their lives that education is highly important.
“I’m going to tell you something a little bit different. My advice to you is that the most important thing in your life is going to be relationships,” she said. “The people that you meet will change your life, and the world revolves around relationships and people that you know.”
During the question-and-answer session, a young woman asked about the situation South Dakota women may face if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade and safe abortions are no longer an option.
“In South Dakota, we have a trigger law that’s in statute today that says if that happens on the Supreme Court level, then immediately abortions will become illegal in the state,” the governor said. “What I have said is that in preparation for that, if that does happen, that we should do a lot in South Dakota to really talk about the fact that we need to do a better job helping women in crisis so that those who find themselves in that situation — they know that they have support, they know that they have people walking along side them, that we make sure that we are caring for them and giving them options to adopt and to meet other families that can be a support to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.