OMAHA — A Fordyce, Nebraska, man convicted of a July 2019 multiple stabbing of another man and then leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit will receive his first parole hearing Friday.
Kevin Haug’s hearing will be conducted at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC), where he is serving his sentence of 5-22 years. He had operated a Yankton pawn shop prior to his incarceration.
In 2020, he was sentenced in Cedar County (Nebraska) District Court for first-degree assault, two counts of assaulting an officer using a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
As part of a deal, Haug entered “no contest” pleas to the four charges. In exchange, the prosecution dropped four other charges, including two counts of attempted murder.
Attempted murder, a Class II felony, carries a sentence of 1-50 years in Nebraska.
Besides the stabbings of the first victim, the second attempted-murder charge arose from Haug’s alleged effort to run over a law enforcement officer with a vehicle during a high-speed pursuit.
After the stabbing, Haug allegedly was driving a stolen U-Haul and headed for Yankton. He turned around and returned to Nebraska after encountering South Dakota law enforcement officers at the Discovery Bridge crossing the Missouri River.
Haug allegedly led Nebraska authorities on a high-speed chase in Cedar County, rammed a Cedar County deputy’s vehicle and attempted to run over a Cedar County deputy sheriff. Haug was apprehended after colliding with another vehicle at the Highway 81-84 intersection in Cedar County.
At the time of sentencing, District Judge Bryan Meismer found Haug guilty on the “no contest” pleas. The judge noted Haug’s actual imprisonment could be much shorter under Nebraska’s guidelines allowing for “good time.”
Haug’s parole eligibility date (PED) is listed as Jan. 17, 2022, on the Nebraska Department of Corrections (DOC) website. The PED represents half of the minimum sentence and can be waived.
Haug’s tentative release date (TRD), or mandatory discharge date, is listed as July 3, 2030. If an inmate is paroled, the TRD status will change to “released.”
The DOC website outlines the parole hearing process and factors taken into account on deciding whether to grant parole.
At the conclusion of the parole hearing, the board will verbally inform the inmate of its decision. If the board denies or defers the inmate’s release on parole, the inmate will be notified in writing of the decision within 14 days of the hearing.
Friday’s parole hearing comes nearly three years after the altercation that led to Haug’s arrest and eventual conviction.
According to court records, Haug broke into the Fordyce home of his estranged wife, Rhea, and their children during the early morning hours of July 2, 2019. Haug found her with Jimmy Olson, who had worked for the Haugs. The two men got into a physical altercation, where Olson sustained knife wounds.
Olson was taken to a Yankton hospital for treatment, according to court records.
After the stabbing, Kevin Haug left the house, washed his hands and two knives in the swimming pool and left the scene by vehicle.
Haug headed to Yankton but turned around when he was met at Discovery Bridge by South Dakota law enforcement.
Nebraska authorities pursued Haug in Cedar County, where he allegedly tried to run over a Cedar County deputy sheriff. Haug was later apprehended when he collided with another vehicle and was injured in the accident.
He was hospitalized for his injuries and later taken into custody, where he remained in jail for more than a year.
During his Cedar County sentencing, Haug expressed regret for his actions. He apologized to the law enforcement officers he put in danger, and he apologized to Rhea, their children and to Olson.
Meismer ordered a sentence of 5-18 years on the first-degree assault charge, whereas the prosecution had recommended 12-18 years.
Friday’ parole hearings for 21 inmates, including Haug, begin at 8:30 a.m., according to the DOC website.
