A Solid Summer
Buy Now

Yankton Parks Director Todd Larson said the Huether Family Aquatics Center saw another good summer season, with overall usage up from 2022.

 Victoria Shepherd/P&D

Come rain, wind or (especially) heat, Yankton’s Huether Family Aquatics Center remained a hot ticket in 2023.

The state-of-the-art facility, which opened in 2021, offers a wide variety of water features for every age to enjoy. It offers a 13-foot adventure pool, family pool, diving boards, the lazy river, a splash zone and more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.