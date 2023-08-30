A Solid Summer

Come rain, wind or (especially) heat, Yankton’s Huether Family Aquatics Center remained a hot ticket in 2023.
The state-of-the-art facility, which opened in 2021, offers a wide variety of water features for every age to enjoy. It offers a 13-foot adventure pool, family pool, diving boards, the lazy river, a splash zone and more.
In hot weather, the center has been a hot ticket. Yankton Parks Director Todd Larson noted, “The first year we opened in 2021 we had a hot June, but we had great numbers. This year In June we had a hot June, and our numbers were very strong again.”
June’s attendance figure was 25,179 with an average daily attendance of 719, according to city statistics.
Overall, the aquatics center’s total season pass sales for 2023 stood at 3,640, which was down 8% from last year. However, day passes in 2023 came in at 16,972, which was up 19% from a year ago. Total attendance for the year was 55,223, which was 285 more people than last year.
Larson said, “Weather affected us this year. In July and August, our numbers were down a bit, but we had such a good June that it carried us the whole summer.”
However, a hot Riverboat Days weekend allowed the center to close out on a strong note. Total attendance over the three-day celebration was 1,499 people, which was far above the 676 who went swimming over the Riverboat Days period in 2022.
Despite the unforeseen circumstances with Mother Nature, Larson said, “Our numbers were up from last year, which is a great thing.”
Their tried-and-true methods along with the implementation of some new things made for a walk in the park this year. One of the centers highlights this year for adults was “water walking” which was an exercise that consisted of walking with or against the current. This popular community activity will end on Sept. 1.
But that isn’t the end of opportunities at the aquatics center.
“The splash zone will stay open,” Larson said. “No set date for closure currently. Temperatures will play a big role with it remaining open throughout September. If we have warm daytime temperatures and people want to cool down, we’ll leave the splash zone open.”
The splash zone will remain open seven days a week, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. as long as the weather holds out. The zone can be used at no cost.
Larson said the mission of the facility has been to “make sure that everyone in the community felt included and that prices were more affordable.”
He added, “For the people that were having a hard time coming, (we) implemented individual passes that were made available to the community library for check out at cheaper rates. They also provided new utility customers passes to use.”
“We made 100 passes available each month, which was a great success. People had friends that lived in surrounding communities that they invited for a day so they wouldn’t have to pay to get in. It was very successful,” he said.
Larson said the past season has affirmed the popularity of the aquatics center.
“I think year three showed us that when we have hot weather, people will come to this facility and utilize it,” he said. “We worked so hard on the design so that people would come to the space and remain engaged. So, we’re happy with the facility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.