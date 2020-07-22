Wheel Tax On The Rise?

The Yankton County Commission will decide next month whether to increase the county’s wheel tax — and by what amount — to raise additional revenue for roads and bridges.
During Wednesday’s special meeting, Chairperson Cheri Loest firmly stated the commission would make its decision in August. In particular, she turned back Commissioner Dan Klimisch’s suggestion that the decision wait until September.
“We’re putting on the agenda for the first August meeting to get public input, and we’re putting it on the agenda for the second meeting in August for public comment and a decision,” she said.
“That gives four weeks for everybody to get out and get feedback. If we don’t make a decision at the second meeting in August, it’ll be well into 2021 before we make a decision.”
Yankton County currently taxes $4 per wheel with a maximum tax of $16 per vehicle. The state allows a maximum wheel tax increase of $60 per vehicle.
The commissioners discussed the wheel tax as the second part of Wednesday’s special meeting. During the first three hours, the board combed through each department’s budget request in finalizing a 2021 provisional budget.
The budget will be advertised in August and must be passed by September.
One of the major points of discussion was the type and amount of county employee raises — or whether they should receive a raise at all. The county departments had requested a 2.5 percent increase.
Commissioner Gary Swensen called for a two-year wage freeze in order to bolster county funds for infrastructure and other needs. The move would free up about $137,000 annually, or more than $250.000 for two years.
“The comments (that) people tell me every day is no new taxes,” he said. “I think we should freeze county wages for two years until we get things under control with the pandemic and (last year’s) flooding. Taxes are too high already.”
In the end, the commissioners went with the requested 2.5% increase.
WHEEL TAX
The commissioners looked at a wide range of options, from increasing the tax per wheel and/or the number of wheels to switching to a formula based on the vehicle’s weight.
In the region, Bon Homme, Hutchinson, Turner and Lincoln counties charge a maximum $60 wheel tax. Union County charges a maximum of $48, while Clay County sets a maximum of $16.
The Yankton County commissioners noted few counties don’t have a wheel tax at all, and 23 of the state’s 66 counties have gone with the $60 maximum.
Based on the current wheel count, a $1 wheel increase would provide Yankton County with a $113,000 increase annually for roads and bridges, Loest said. Because the county only taxes on four wheels, the full revenue increase for additional wheels isn’t known at this time, she added.
The commissioners noted they have received public input that, given the choice, residents prefer a wheel tax increase over higher property taxes.
Commissioners Don Kettering and Joe Healy spoke in support of the $5 tax per wheel, with Kettering supporting the $60 maximum per vehicle.
Loest offered a compromise of $5 per wheel with a maximum of four wheels. “It would only give us $113,000, but that’s $113,000 that we didn’t have before,” she said.
Yankton County also needs to increase its contribution to roads and bridges in order to remain competitive for Bridge Improvement Grants (BIG), Klimisch said. If Yankton County is chosen for a BIG award, those millions of dollars would more than offset the county wheel tax increase, he added.
Other discussion centered on the impact of different vehicles on road damage. Swensen cited a federal study finding road damage from one 18-wheel semi is equivalent to the impact of 9,600 cars.
He returned to his call for a county wage freeze, noting the commissioners took apparently offsetting action and even a step backward.
“If you raise (the wheel tax) only to $5, you’re generating $113,000, and you just gave employees a 2% raise, so we’re spending $137,000 on that,” he said.
COUNTY BUDGET
A major point of discussion was setting aside money in the highway fund to meet infrastructure needs greatly worsened by last year’s flooding.
Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek has been encouraged by state officials not to replace some of those bridges but to maintain them as a way to reduce costs, Loest said. Sedlacek has sought an increase because he wants to take on more roads for work, she added.
Klimisch said he supported setting aside $250,000 in the highway fund, if possible, for projects. Other discussion raised the possibility of setting aside $250,000 for bridges. However, Loest cautioned the budget may not contain that level of funding.
In other budget issues which drew large discussion:
• Questions arose over State’s Attorney Rob Klimisch’s addition of a person working with welfare cases.
The position represents a shift in personnel, not a new hire, Loest said. That employee had been working part-time with the ambulance service but was now working full-time with the state’s attorney’s office taking on poor relief cases expected to account for 20-30 hours of work each week.
While the move represents adding a half-time person, two assistant state’s attorneys also left this year, Loest said. Rob Klimisch is replacing the assistants, the overall impact has meant a smaller increase for his department, she added.
Swensen objected to the state’s attorney receiving a 2.5% salary increase. In response, Loest said all departments sought the increase.
Most requests drew little major opposition, but some adjustments were made from original requests.
• The director of equalization office had requested $5,000 for professional services. “The reasoning was the anticipated litigation associated with some of the parcel valuation changes,” Loest said.
Commissioners Klimisch and Swensen said they saw the request as too much and unlikely needed. Kettering said he could see the department’s reason for concern and request, while Commissioner Joe Healy said he could support $1,000, which was the prior amount.
In the end, and the final line item was set at $1,000.
• Discussion was held on increasing the amount budgeted for juvenile detention. The fund pays for juveniles housed in Minnehaha County, with an increase anticipated for those expenses in 2021.
• Discussion was held on capital accumulations, repair and maintenance and rotating the replacement of major assets — such as highway equipment and ambulances — over the course of several years.
• For emergency management, the commission reduced the $25,000 request for capital accumulation to $10,000.
• Discretionary funding, which stood at $212,000 in 2020, would stand at $209,000 for 2021 with the only change made in airport funding. The commission also talked about budgeting for the county’s economic development pledge and fulling funding the amount later this year, if possible.
During the county wage discussion, Swensen called on county employees to “put some skin in the game” by foregoing raises in much the same way county residents have suffered financially because of last year’s flooding and this year’s pandemic.
Swensen noted property taxes weren’t reduced in the midst of those setbacks. “You’ve got to give these people some relief,” he said.
The commissioners talked about the widening of the pay gap among employees under the percentage method, along with the need to recognize employees who perform outstanding work.
The commissioners also talked about remaining competitive with other government bodies and the private sector, in terms of both attracting and retaining employees.
Loest noted the hiring of a human resources director would provide a good time to review any step system for worker compensation, she added
Healy said he supported following through with the requested pay raise this year and then looking at a wage step study in the future.
For 2021, Swensen offered a compromise of a one-year wage freeze to free up $137,000. In the end, the commissioners settled on the 2.5% raise which can be adjusted at a later time.
