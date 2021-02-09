Snowfall and the realities of winter have rendered the outdoor areas of Yankton’s Huether Family Aquatics Center quiet for the time being, but that doesn’t mean work has ceased.
Presently, workers are indoors of the new structures on site working on everything from amenities to the systems key to running the new facility.
Yankton Public Works Director Adam Haberman told the Press & Dakotan Tuesday that work in the winter has primarily been in interior spaces.
“In the bathhouse, concession area and office area, there’s been a lot of the plumbing, electrical, wall framing and preparations for the counter tops that have to go in,” Haberman said. “This week, they’re working on drywalling and sheetrocking in the office.”
He said that interior work is also well underway on the other side of the facility.
“In the mechanical building, they’ve been working on the pump installation, filter installation, the chemical feed equipment installation and all the plumbing work that’s associated with those,” he said. “There’s some electrical work in that building as well.”
While work progressed at a brisk pace throughout 2020, Haberman said the onset of winter has put the project slightly behind schedule.
“There’s a lot of concrete work that needs to take place this spring,” he said. “A lot of the outside (items) — landscaping amenities and what not — will have to be done this spring. There’s a lot of outside work that has to be done.”
He added that Mother Nature will have most of the say on progress going forward, but builders will be ready to do what they can.
“The weather will play the biggest factor in getting it completed on time or not,” he said. “The contractor is already making plans to have the concrete crews here as soon as possible getting everything prepped as soon as the weather allows them to get going on that concrete work.”
As construction progresses indoors, city officials are also starting to formulate plans and make equipment purchases that enhance the safety of facility’s opening.
City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that the Parks & Recreation Department is coming up with plans ranging from a normal opening to one done under the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I told Todd (Larson), ‘We’re going to open as soon as we’re able to,’” Leon said. “I told Todd, let’s put together a Plan A and a Plan B. I’m hoping by that time, we’re in a really different situation, but if we’re not, we may need to put in some considerations for limiting numbers or social distancing as best we can.”
She said there will also be some small, unplanned additions that could be useful — pandemic or not.
“I also told (Todd Larson), regardless of what the situation is, to order some hand sanitizing dispensary areas,” she said. “That’s not something we planned in the original construction because it was pre-COVID. … Hopefully we’ll be in a lot different situation, but you just don’t know. It’s not as far off as it looks on the calendar.”
Plans are to open the aquatics center around Memorial Day.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.