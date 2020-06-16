Riding The Wave

This weekend, Ben Wells and his fellow boaters hope they sail to victory on Lewis and Clark Lake.
Wells serves as president of the Fortune Wave Class (FWC), a national organization holding its Midwest Regional Wave Regatta at Yankton. The event, which runs Friday through Sunday, has drawn entries from across the United States.
Even before it starts, this weekend’s event has become one for the history books. The field surpassed initial expectations of 26 boats and has already set a record for the Midwest event, according to the FWC Facebook page.
“We really wanted to get our number up to 30, and we got our 30th boater (Tuesday night),” he said. “We’re still taking registrations right up to race time, so we really encourage more boaters to join us this weekend.”
Some entrants may arrive today (Wednesday), but most of the competitors are expected to reach Yankton on Thursday. The regatta runs Friday through Sunday.
The record-setting regatta looks to bring with it excellent competition and, hopefully, cooperative weather. The final details are falling into place.
However, the upcoming regatta could easily not have occurred.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a major impact on the FWC and its plans for holding sailing events around the nation, Wells said.
An event planned for Shreveport, Louisiana, earlier this year was canceled because of the large COVID case numbers in the area and around that state, Wells said.
“We’re really trying to plan these events and make them happen with safety as an absolute must,” Wells said. “We have races scheduled around the nation, and one of our events got canceled in April, when a lot of things were getting shut down (because of the virus). It was the right thing to do.”
The FWC, working with the Gavins Point Yacht Club as a local connection, watched the impact and progress of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the end, organizers determined the Yankton event was safe to conduct with certain precautions.
“This is only our second regatta for this season. A lot of people are really anxious to sail, and we do a really good job of communicating the safety aspects,” Wells said.
“We have individuals coming from states like California, Nevada and Texas. But we also have a pretty heavy group from the local area, from Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. We’re drawing an eclectic group from a wide area.”
While the regatta will move forward, the pandemic has definitely affected the races and related activities, along with the way they are conducted.
“When we have the regatta, the racing is only part of the whole experience and event. We put a lot of emphasis on the social aspect as racers,” Wells said. “COVID had had an effect on it. We’re scaling back some of the social things where people would be particularly close (together).”
The FWC organizers are following standard recommendations, Wells said.
“We’re taking all of the precautions, like requiring people to wear masks as they go through the food line,” he said. “We’re also trying social distancing. We want people to be comfortable in attending.”
While precautions are being taken, Wells also doesn’t want to discourage visitors from viewing the boats and talking with entrants.
“We always like to interact with people. Even with COVID, if someone asks questions about how we sailboat, most of (our sailors) will answer,” he said. “We’ll try to keep social distancing, but this is a friendly group and we’ll still share our passion for sailing.”
Gavins Point Yacht Club member David Rice — a Creighton, Nebraska, native who now lives in Omaha — serves as one of the local coordinators for the upcoming Midwest Regional. Yankton has a long tradition of hosting high-caliber regattas, he said.
“The Gavins Point Yacht Club has hosted regattas for years. We’ve had sailors bring their boats from Hawaii, so we’re well known,” Rice said. “When this (Midwest Regional) race announced it was coming to Yankton, a lot of people already knew about us. They’re having a great turnout with nearly 30 boats (this weekend).”
Rice sees the draw for this race as a matter of time and place, with Yankton as one of the first open sites for a regatta this season.
“I think you have COVID, but also people really love Yankton and coming here,” he said.
Kasi Haberman, director of the Yankton Convention and Visitors Bureau, sees the regatta as a time for the region to shine on a national level.
“We are excited to welcome sailors from across the country to participate in another fantastic regatta on Lewis and Clark Lake,” she said. “Events like this allow us to showcase how truly special the Yankton area and Lewis and Clark Lake are.”
Wells is no stranger to the site of the upcoming competition. The LaCrosse, Wisconsin, resident has visited Yankton numerous times for his own enjoyment.
“I’ve been on Lewis and Clark Lake, and we’ve sailed it many times on many different boats. But this is the first time for the Formula Wave Class,” he said.
Lewis and Clark Lake offers a fantastic setting for the Midwest regional, Wells said.
“It’s a really pretty lake with all the bluffs, and you usually have a good wind. Then there’s the campground and just a really fun atmosphere,” he said.
“You also have a really good line of local sailing already there. We are preparing for the upcoming regatta with the Gavins Point Yacht Club. The local people have been very helpful in getting things organized.”
The lake offers a tremendous setting, Wells said. Now, he hopes Mother Nature provides a gift.
“We would like a good wind. That will make a big difference,” he said. “If we have little wind and it’s not moving, where it’s quieter, you won’t have that same excitement.”
This Midwest Regional should offer a great visual treat for spectators, Wells said. The races use buoys for the course, and he anticipated completing four or five rounds each day.
“We plan to run two full days on Friday and Saturday, starting around mid- to late morning. On Sunday, we’ll run in the morning and wrap up around noon,” he said.
“We’re sailing on Lewis and Clark Lake down by the campground sign. You can watch from the shore, but I would recommend bringing binoculars. Otherwise, the boats may look like small dots on the water, and you won’t be able to see the moves they make.”
The Midwest Regional Regatta, while an event in itself, comprises part of a national season-long event, Wells said.
“The members accumulate points throughout the season to determine the winner,” he said. “They compete for points at each race, like golf, where the low score wins. For example, you receive one point for first place, two points for second place and so on.”
Rice sees the regatta as adding to Yankton’s reputation among sailors and visitors in general.
“Yankton is a wonderful place to sail, and it has become a real draw,” he said. “People really enjoy themselves when they’re here. If you stop by this weekend, you’ll find a lot of people just having fun.”
