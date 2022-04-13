Municipal Election Totals Announced

The final, unofficial vote totals from Tuesday’s Yankton School Board and City Commission elections were released Wednesday.
In both elections, each incumbent won their respective seats for another three-year term.
These numbers represent final tallies pending canvassing:
• City Commission: Mason Schramm (1,720 votes)*; Amy Miner (1,651 votes)*; Jerry Webber (1,384 votes)*; Curt Bernard (689 votes), Miles Warren (598 votes) and Stacey Nickels (554 votes).
• School Board: Sarah Carda (1,754 votes)*; Terry Crandall (1,720 votes)*; Amanda Johnson (875 votes); Erick Messler (888 votes); and Lisa Hagemann (151 votes).
