At its meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission agreed to partner with Yankton County to co-fund a study aimed at resolving the challenges faced by the county’s ambulance service over the last several years.
The cost of the study and recommendations, proposed by AP Triton, LLC of Sheridan, Wyoming, is approximately $50,000. The county requested that the city pay half. After a discussion, the City Commission voted to approve the funding. Commissioner Brian Hunhoff abstained from the vote.
The new Yankton County ambulance administrator, Eric Van Dusen, and county commissioners Dan Klimisch and John Marquardt, as well as Yankton Fire Chief Tim Linke, were on hand Monday to answer questions posed by the city commissioners.
The problems facing Yankton County EMS are not uncommon across the state, Van Dusen said.
“Yankton County has always had a good reputation of being a strong service, but that’s on the surface,” he said. “Underneath, there’ve been some issues that we’ve identified. We’re in the process of rectifying a few of those issues.”
However, an article about partnerships inspired Van Dusen to reach out to the City of Yankton, he said.
“We want to be able to partner with you folks because it directly affects your community,” Van Dusen said. “The city of Yankton for us is split into six zones, and then we have the outlying areas around that. Ninety-one percent of our call volume is within the Yankton city limits. That’s why it’s very beneficial for you folks to partner with us because it directly affects your community and the impact of health care within it.”
He added that Yankton County EMS is poised to respond to 2,400 calls this year.
“Looking back at 2022, there were a total of 2,249 calls, and 89% of them were within the Yankton city limits,” Van Dusen said. “Our numbers are going up — we’re on pace for a record year — and the majority of it is affecting the citizens of Yankton directly.”
Currently, the lake area accounts for only 4% of the EMS call volume, he said.
According to City Manager Amy Leon, a Yankton County task force determined years ago that the issues facing the ambulance service included recruiting and retaining staff, capital costs, operational costs and billing and reimbursement.
The County Commission recently filled the ambulance administrator position with Van Dusen after the former ambulance administrator, Steve Hawkins, passed away from a long-term illness last year.
“One of the things we’d also just like to point out, of the Class A communities in the state of South Dakota, the City of Yankton is the only one that does not support the EMS agency in any way, shape or form,” Van Dusen said.
Van Dusen said the study would not necessarily lead to the creation of an ambulance district. He said there would be an educational component for the community and that the county is working on the implementation of a community health worker to perhaps prevent some of the regular calls received.
After the vote, Commissioner Marquardt said he appreciated the vote of confidence from the city in support of the county’s endeavor.
“We will make every effort to make sure that you’re satisfied with the results of this consultation,” he said.
During public comment time, Yankton resident Heather Craft spoke of her struggles with local landlords regarding the condition of residential properties she has lived in and asked the commission to consider creating a task force to investigate ways to prevent such situations.
Other items at the City Commission Meeting Monday included:
• approval of two new change orders for the Marne Creek Project;
• approval of a special permit for a mixed-use parking lot with buffering between an apartment building at 408 Burleigh Street and the Total Stop gas station and convenience store;
• establishment of a road tax rate for 2023;
• a Riverboat Days proclamation;
• approval of two 1-day permits for the sale of alcoholic beverages and approval of the transfer of several alcoholic beverage licenses;
• consideration of the purchase of a number of vehicles and a sewer camera;
• approval of the transfer of 1402 Ash Street for redevelopment;
• approval of a leadership training program for city employees;
• a bid award for the annual supply of bulk de-icing salt.
