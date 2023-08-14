Ambulance
At its meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission agreed to partner with Yankton County to co-fund a study aimed at resolving the challenges faced by the county’s ambulance service over the last several years.

The cost of the study and recommendations, proposed by AP Triton, LLC of Sheridan, Wyoming, is approximately $50,000. The county requested that the city pay half. After a discussion, the City Commission voted to approve the funding. Commissioner Brian Hunhoff abstained from the vote.

