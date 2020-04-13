South Dakota reported its biggest one-day jump in known COVID-19 cases to date Monday as the total number of positive tests rose to 868, up 138 (19%) from Sunday’s report.
According to the state website, Minnehaha County again accounted for most of the new cases with 127. That county now has 654 positive tests, with many of them tied to the Smithfield Foods plant, which announced Sunday it will close down for an unspecified time to address the issue.
Meanwhile, Yankton County saw its number of known cases rise by two to 22, while the total number of recovered cases climbed from 12 to 13.
Also, Clay County’s total number of positive tests was adjusted downward from six to five. No information was available, but in the past, this has usually reflected a case that was diagnosed in one county being moved to another county where the individual has a permanent address. Clay has four recovered cases.
Monday’s update also listed a total of 44 people in South Dakota having been hospitalized since the pandemic began, and 207 people now listed as recovered.
Also, the number of state deaths remained at six.
During a media briefing Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota has been approved to run the first state clinical trial using the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. The trial will be led by Sanford Health.
According to a Sanford press release, “The controlled study will initially include 2,000 outpatient individuals exposed to COVID-19, including frontline healthcare workers and other high-risk patients.”
