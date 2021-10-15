Church Celebrating Restoration Of Stained-Glass Windows

The United Church of Christ (Cong.) building, Fifth and Walnut, has a long history in Yankton, and much of that history is reflected in its magnificent stained-glass windows. The windows have recently been cleaned and refurbished. The church is rededicating them in a series of sermons by Pastor Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan, which began on Oct. 10 with the “Jesus is Knocking” window.
The schedule for the remaining windows include:
• Oct. 17 — St. Peter window, Matthew 16:13-20, recognition of the renovation’s Building Committee and Capital Campaign Team
• Oct. 24 — St. John window, Mark 1:16-20, sharing notes from the glass company about restoring the windows
• Oct. 31 — Ascension window (All Saints Sunday), Luke 24:50-53 and Revelation 21:1-6a
• Nov. 7 — Deborah window, Judges 5:1-3, 6-7, 12
• Nov. 14 — The good shepherd window (Founders window), John 10:11-18
“The public is welcome to learn more of their history and enjoy their beauty at these services,” says Hickox-Morgan. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
The lots for the church building were presented to the congregation as a Christmas gift by J.B.S. Todd, cousin of Mary Todd Lincoln, in December 1868. The current building was the second one this church built in which to worship. The dedication took place on March 19, 1905. The rosette windows, the ascension window, and the window of Christ knocking on the door were in place by that time and also dedicated that day.
The window of Christ knocking on the door was given to the church by the Art Department of Yankton College. The bulletin for the dedication service of the building showed that the cost of the glass for that window and two memorial windows was $1081.10, which would be roughly $33,600 today. The cost of the whole building project was $27,529.35, which would be approximately $856,000 now.
In 1929, a dedication service was held for the founder’s window, which shows Jesus as the good shepherd with his sheep, and the choir window depicting Deborah. The Founders Memorial Window was dedicated to the church’s first minister, Joseph Ward, his wife Sarah Ward, and their associates. The Choir Memorial Window was dedicated to the previous organists and music directors and all who had sung in the choir.
“It is appropriate that the Deborah window is located by the choir loft of the church,” said longtime church choir member Marilyn Kratz.
Deborah — depicted in the window as singing her song of praise to God for His deliverance of the Hebrew tribes when the Canaanites invaded — was a judge, warrior, poet and prophet, one of the most influential women of the Bible. Her story is found in Judges 4-5 in the Old Testament.
The last addition was the Church-College Memorial Windows. The windows depict St. Peter and St. John, dedicated in memory of six men devoted to the church, including three former presidents of Yankton College as well as three professors of Yankton College (All deceased.). The dedication service for these windows was Feb. 25, 1940.
Donations from church members and grants secured with the help of Liz Almlie of the South Dakota State Historical Society and Preservation Office financed the work of the windows. Classic Glass Ltd from Fargo, North Dakota, refurbished the windows.
“The windows were all taken apart, glass cleaned and documented, and rebuilt piece by piece,” said a representative of Classic Glass Ltd.
The wooden frames were replaced by long lasting metal frames because all the wood had rotted. They are now as good as the day they were built.
Some cracked glass was replaced during the refurbishment. However, the Deborah window contains areas of blue glass that are irreplaceable and considered priceless. This window stands out mainly because they used “art” glass, which is a term for glass with interesting coloring and mottling. The glass creates shading and depth. It gives but a remote suggestion of the effect of the real glass as the sunlight streams through it.
Reflecting the history of the church and gleaming in their newly refurbished glory, the stained-glass windows continue to inspire the members of the congregation and all who enter the sanctuary of the UCC.
