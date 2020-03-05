VERMILLION — Understanding how retirement planning can impact your Social Security and other retirement income is an important part of retiring. To help those of you looking ahead towards retirement, the Vermillion Public Library will be running a seminar via webinar, led by a representative from the Social Security Administration.
The event will be held in the Kozak Room at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street, Vermillion.
This free presentation is designed for people ages 50 and over who are interested in learning more about evaluating their retirement situations, understanding benefits, and the factors to consider when filing.
This event is open to the public. For more information call 605-677-7060 or email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org.
