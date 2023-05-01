With lower river levels, organizers are seeking more volunteers Saturday for the Missouri River Clean-Up from Gavins Point Dam to Riverside Park in Yankton.
The river remains below normal stages at Yankton, despite more than 60 inches of snowfall this winter followed by spring rainfall, according to Paul Lepisto with the Izaak Walton League of America.
In addition, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has forecast below-average runoff for the Missouri River basin upstream of Sioux City.
As a result, this year’s lower river levels could reveal some new debris on and along the river, Lepisto said.
“Anytime they lower the discharge from Gavins Point Dam, the more shoreline and debris are exposed,” he said. “You have the opportunity to find trash that has literally been under water for years, if not a decade or more.”
Facing the possibly greater demands, the river clean-up organizers are putting out the call for more volunteers, Lepisto said. The annual event has traditionally drawn about 100 workers, he said, adding he wants to surpass that number.
The volunteers could make a ton — actually, tons — of difference.
The event, started in 2005, has removed major debris from the Missouri River and shorelines. The first three years’ totals are unofficial, but the effort has officially removed 36.2 tons of garbage, tires, metal and wood from 2008-2018.
“We missed 2019 because of the flooding on the river that resulted in the high flows,” Lepisto said. “The National Park Service said it wasn’t safe to put our volunteers out on the water when the releases were 55,000 cfs (cubic feet per second).”
Then, the clean-up wasn’t held in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event returned last year, seeking to gear up the effort once again after the three-year hiatus.
This Saturday, participants will gather at Riverside Park for this year’s event, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers can pre-register online at the Friends of the Missouri National Recreational River (fomnrr.org). However, pre-registration isn’t necessary.
The plan calls for completing registration and providing instructions during the first hour, followed by three hours allowed for work. Participants can work any or all of the three hours, with boats shuttling workers and the collected debris back to Riverside Park.
The event uses safety precautions, such as life jackets, to protect participants, Lepisto said. Work gloves and proper shoes are needed for the task, he said.
“We can take workers by boat to various spots up and down the river,” he said. “Those who don’t want to go out on the water can work the shoreline at Riverside Park and other locations.”
Tom Downs, who serves as the MNRR program manager for Interpretation, Education, and Outreach at the Yankton headquarters, sees the clean-up as important for getting the public in touch with the Missouri River.
“We’re really working on the outreach part of our mission: getting more people involved with the rec river,” he said.
Downs noted the two major events traditionally held on the first Thursday and Saturday of May.
“This is a big week, because we have the Missouri River Watershed School Festival on Thursday at Riverside Park. We have more than 500 students arriving from Yankton and the surrounding region,” he said.
“Then on Saturday, we have the Missouri River Clean-Up Day that brings people together. For some of them, this might be the first time they get out on the river. They can play an important part of keeping the river clean.”
Lepisto acknowledged the need to spread the word about this year’s clean-up. Many people may have forgotten about the event after the three-year absence, he said. In addition, the first weekend of May often becomes filled with many other activities.
“We need to make sure people hear about the opportunity to do something good for the river,” he said. “By participating, they can feel proud about making the Missouri River healthier.”
The clean-up has made a major impact, with new trash discovered even in areas covered each year, Lepisto said. The ebb and flow of the river makes a difference, and this year’s additional exposed shoreline holds the potential for new finds.
“The sheer tonnage removed just below Yankton on both the South Dakota and Nebraska side has made a tremendous difference for the health of the river,” he said. “Just cleaning the shoreline itself makes it a much more appealing place for people to recreate or walk with all the unsightly stuff gone.”
People aren’t the only ones who benefit from a clean river, Lepisto said.
“Anytime you get litter or trash out of the river, it’s better for wildlife,” he said. “You don’t have plastic materials, wrappers or any multitude of garbage in the water that’s not supposed to be there. It’s good for the fish and other wildlife.”
The annual clean-up takes tremendous pressure off agencies and organizations, Lepisto said. The joint effort brings together a wide variety of families, friends and organizations, he added.
“Everyone brings something to the mix. It’s like the old stone soup recipe,” he said, referring to the European folk story stressing the importance of sharing and working together.
Downs describes the joint clean-up effort as a way of people taking ownership of the Missouri River and practicing good stewardship.
“This rec river is unique in many ways. We’re trying to provide more opportunities for people to explore and learn about the river,” he said.
The school festival, river clean-up and next month’s Homestead Day couldn’t run without the presenters, volunteers and financial donors, Lepisto said. This year’s major donors include TC Energy, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Gilchrist Foundation in Sioux City, he said.
“It takes a community to do these river events,” he said. “We want to extend a great deal of appreciation to the people who work with these events and the financial donors who provide the resources it takes.”
