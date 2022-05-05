Crofton Native Is Carving Out A Career In Woodcarving

CANON CITY, Colo. — As a self-taught woodcarver, Audrey Addington, a former resident of Crofton, Nebraska, started whittling in 2000. In 2001 she displayed her first carvings at the Norfolk, Nebraska, woodcarving show and sale.
“That’s when I bought my first set of carving knives. They cut a lot better than Exacto knives,” she said, referring to a utility knife with a very sharp replaceable blade.
“I love waking each morning, ready to carve,” said Addington, “Starting up the chainsaw gives me great pleasure.
She’s on a mission to create. Her particular challenge is sculpting bears with smiles and facial expressions.
She has now carved thousands of pieces, and 10 years ago, she opened her store in Canon City. She has won numerous awards and honors. She has literally carved out an artistic career for herself.
Along with her carvings, she teaches classes on how to whittle and how to chainsaw carve.
In one of her chainsaw carvings, a huge bear is lying in a hammock.
“I had a huge tree stump in my backyard for a couple of years,” Addington said. “I had no idea what to carve in it but knew it had to be massive. This idea popped up, and I got to work. A week later, I had it completed.”
The bear in a hammock now resides in Larkspur, Colorado.
Her most unique piece went to the White House.
One year, First Lady Laura Bush’s decorative theme was birds indigenous to each state.
“Living in Nebraska, I carved a pheasant and presented it. I also received an invitation to brunch as a guest in the White House with Laura Bush,” Audrey said. “That experience ranks second to having my children.”
She’s entered numerous carving contests, receiving top scores and honorable mentions.
From 2002 to 2006, Addington had eight Honorable Mentions, six first places, and several second and third places from Mid-American Woodcarvers Association (MAWA), the major wood carving show in Omaha each fall.
In 2003, at International Woodcarvers Congress, Addington had two fourth places and an Honorable Mention.
“In 2006, I entered my first chainsaw carving and won first place,” she said.
Addington won the show’s second-best and first place in Sioux City at an NWIC event.
In 2007, she entered a (Santa Claus Carving Contest) in Woodcarving Illustrated magazine and won an Honorable Mention.
One whittled piece, a grandpa sitting in a rocking chair reading a book to three children, received an honorable mention in the 2003 MAWA.
When asked if she had a favorite, she said, “I love them all. They’re all one of a kind and are not reproduced in a mold.”
Customers stop by her Canon City outdoor space and want a commissioned piece. They are taken to the woodpile to pick out their piece of wood.
“I carve while they watch,” she said.
She then makes the artwork personal by asking each customer what they will name their piece.
“When children come, I often carve them a stool to take home,” Addington said. “They like watching.”
The chainsaw has become her passion. Addington sees no end in sight for creating this type of art. Most of her customers are local, but some come from Australia, Germany, Italy and Spain.
“God has blessed me in so many ways! I am so in love with my life! I have the best job in the world! I wish there were two of me.”
